Neither bad faith nor neglect. The Court of First Instance and Instruction nº 6 of Valdemoro has decreed open criminal case file, in preliminary proceedings, against the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid for an alleged crime of denial of aid.

The judicial body has resolved that there was no negligent behavior of the regional Administration in the Pablo Neruda Nursing Home, where several people died of the disease, during the management of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the judge has rejected the requested precautionary measures by the complainant to convert the residence into a geriatric hospital.

The head of the court has relied on the brief of the fiscal Ministery that, in light of the available information, it found that the facts denounced did not constitute criminal behavior some nor, especially, the illicit omission of the duty of help.

As stated in the Order, the pandemic situation, from which an objective saturation of the Health Administration has been derived, given its inaccessibility, implies that «It is difficult for said Health Administration to cover all the care that is required of it and in the precise terms or with the scope that is demanded, also stating the scarcity of sanitary material, which implies that it is not possible in law to impute to the Community of Madrid a crime of omission of the duty of relief given the clear absence of intent or intent«.

That is, at no time did the competent autonomous institution refuse to pay attention or disregard the aid claims that were made to it because, “the pandemic situation, with the aforementioned characteristics, acts as a logical cause of justification, excluding guilt in the facts”.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Court has informed the Community of Madrid, the State and the Ministry of Defense of the facts, so that, “to the best of their ability”, they can adopt the measures to provide sanitary material to prevent the spread of the virus in the center, among its residents and workers, and to proceed with its disinfection.

They were not turned away

In the case of the Community of Madrid, the figures deny that Public Health has turned its back on these patients: Between March 1 and June 5, 10,300 elderly people were transferred from their residences to hospital centers, which represents an average of 106 a day. The highest number was registered on April 6 with 206 transfers. Of the 2,226 patients admitted to the La Paz Hospital in Madrid between February 25 and April 19, 32% (709 people) came from a nursing home.

“With this data it cannot be argued that hospitals have turned their backs on older people living in nursing homess “, pointed out the president of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, José Augusto García Navarro,” it hurts to hear statements such as ‘referrals have been prohibited’, ‘treatments have been denied’, or ‘residences have been abandoned’ ».

José Augusto García stressed, a few days ago, that the Madrid Geriatric Services made an extraordinary effort, launching “the figure of the de liaison geriatrician’ to assess the suitability of hospital patients’ admission, always seeking the maximum benefit and quality of life for each person “.

Almost 20,000 dead in three months

Based on these data, the president of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology stressed that “No high-level hospital care has been denied to any vulnerable elderly if deemed necessary ». In this regard, he recalled that “we still do not have curative treatment for this disease, so we could only give supportive treatment and wait for the patient to overcome the disease, or palliative treatment for people in the end of life phase.”

“In the habitual practice of medicine and more in the treatment of the elderly,” he explained, “all the individual circumstances of each patient have always been considered to make the most appropriate decisions about how and where to care for them.” That is to say, hospital admission was indicated for those patients who could improve thus their life expectancy. In other cases, the only adequate measure was palliative care, taking into account the serious saturation problem that existed in ICUs.

The tragedy registered in these healthcare centers throughout Spain, where about 20,000 people have died in the last three months, it is not very different from that experienced in other countries affected by the pandemic, according to García Navarro. “Nothing different has happened to us from the rest of the western world,” said the president of the Geriatrics Society, “and this does not mean adopting a complacent attitude, but getting into action quickly so that it does not happen to us again.”