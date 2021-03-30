Filecoin (FIL) takes off and is nowhere near setting new all-time highs

The price of the Filecoin cryptocurrency, labeled FIL, has been racking up significant gains this week, despite the market being asleep.

At the time of this writing, FIL is trading at $ 121.86. Accumulates a loss of 10.57% in the last 24 hours as a result of a small correction after a strong rise.

About Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin is a cryptocurrency that has been gaining relevance in the crypto market, thanks to the rise in its price that it has been doing since the beginning of 2021.

More specifically, it is the native token of a blockchain, which aims to store humanity’s most important information in a decentralized way.

In 2017 it raised the sum of $ 205 million in an initial coin offering, better known as ICO. The release date was proposed for mid-2019, but it wasn’t until October 2020 that it went live.

Now the project is progressing by leaps and bounds in terms of adoption, as I mentioned in a recent post.

FIL technical analysis

From Filecoin’s 4-hour candlestick chart, we observe a clear short-term uptrend, comprised of ever-higher lows and highs.

On March 25, a significant boost to this trend began. Now we see how that movement was exhausted, giving way to a correction still in process.

Even though the price has been manufacturing some losses for the last few hours, still the bearish force is not relevant at all. The bulls will most likely take us back to all-time highs in the near future.

Today Filecoin (FIL) is looking for the immediate support zone around $ 120. We may see some volatility pulling lower over this area. But, as long as we do not see an effective break from it, it is most likely that a new momentum will start from the current point.

A good confirmation that the trend is being resumed is the break of the small bearish line that you marked on the chart below. This delimits a pennant formation in which the price has been locked, a chart figure that generally indicates a break from the trend for further continuation.

In case we see greater selling pressure, we could see a search for 105. Likewise, the greater trend tells us that then a new momentum should break through, capable of taking the price probably up to $ 175.

Filecoin H4 timeline chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

