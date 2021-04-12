Filecoin (FIL) Leverages Videocoin to Create Market for Videos with NFT

The world’s largest distributed blockchain storage network, Filecoin (FIL), has agreed to partner with VideoCoin to integrate decentralized video processing.

They want to enable a marketplace for videos with non-fungible tokens (NFT). The goal is to solve major problems in video authentication.

Filecoin offers a low cost option

Filecoin offers a more extensive and low-cost storage network, providing an optimized platform for video NFT. This will be beneficial to video game streamers and filmmakers, according to the ad.

VideoCoin will avoid the high costs and complexities of storing data in Ethereum (ETH) through a proof of ownership algorithm with the Filecoin network.

NFTs have grown in recent months. Recently, a collection of music, sports, arts and other collectibles has been sold as NFT, as the NFT industry sees increased participation.

A digital collection of basketball cards, called NBA Top Shot, has surpassed $ 100 million in sales, just 5 months after its IPO. They were built by Daper Labs and published by Animoca Brands.

Popular artist Beeple released an NFT digital collage and sold it for $ 69.3 million. More investors are turning to NFTs as it continues to attract game fans as well. However, all collectibles are based on virtual technology and not video.

The NFT industry is still growing and no video-based collectibles have yet been successfully sold. Observers believe this will revolutionize the world of digital collectibles as it could lead to NFT offerings of original digital works.

Filecoin expands its capacity

According to the announcement, more details about the NFT video with information about the functionality of the VideoCoin network will be available in a few days. It will show how the network is used to establish the next level of video applications on the blockchain.

The task fits the Filecoin platform, as the network has surpassed 4.6 billion GB of storage capacity. This huge volume of storage can store more than 1 billion movies at 1080p resolution.