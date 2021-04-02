Filecoin (FIL) becomes the 9th largest crypto

The decentralized storage network Filecoin (FIL) has seen increased institutional demand, as the token is now in the top ten crypto rankings in terms of market capitalization.

FIL hit an all-time high of $ 220 on Thursday, but has since contracted to $ 217. That’s still a huge gain, considering the cryptocurrency has risen 150% in the last week and 42% in the last 24 hours.

Most of the token’s inflows came from Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest investment fund.

Large demands from China

Filecoin is a blockchain platform that allows its users to rent unused hard drive space and retrieve data.

Analysts have pointed to three factors that could have led to FIL’s huge demands in recent weeks: the platform’s uniqueness compared to Ethereum (ETH), rising demand from China, and technical momentum.

With 63 million FIL tokens in circulation, as well as more than 1 billion tokens to be forwarded in the future, FIL’s market capitalization today is worth the sum of $ 543 billion. That’s about 0.12% of world wealth, according to the Swiss Bank Credit Suisse’s Total World Wealth Report.

Greater institutional demand for Filecoin (FIL)

Institutional investors have preferred grayscale over other options when it comes to cryptocurrency investments. The fund is not about to give up its number one position in the world just yet as it continues to attract more investors.

Last month, Grayscale established trusts for Decentraland (MANA), Chainlink (LINK) and Basic Attention Token (BAT) to expand its existing products.

Cryptocurrency asset manager Bitwise stated in a tweet that Filecoin entered the Bitwise 10 Large Cap crypto index.

The platform works like Snowflake, which ran the largest initial public offering of software last year.

Most of the hype about Filecoin comes from profits derived from a similar Snowflake platform. Most investors believe that Filecoin even has the potential to improve in the coming months.