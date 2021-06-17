‘File Warren: Forced by the demon’ leads a Spanish box office that falls again

A summer of ups and downs is coming for Spanish cinemas, judging by what has happened with ‘The Warren File: Forced by the demon’. The Warner Bros. horror film became the best premiere of 2021 in our country with 1.5 million euros, indicating a possible recovery of theaters in this slow de-escalation of the pandemic. But it was a mirage: the rest of the films grossed very little, and the third ‘The Warren File’ has fallen in its second weekend to figures below a million.

According to comscore data, the top 20 of the collection between June 11 and 13 fell again from 2.9 million to 1.8. And it’s not that the solo data from the Warner Bros. movie is especially bad: a 45% drop in gross in its second week, for such a commercial horror film, is not uncommon. It adds 832,411 euros to a total of just over 3 million, which in a second week in a pandemic is to shoot rockets.

No, the disastrous thing is in the rest of the figures, which show that the influx of the public in Spanish cinemas is still very low if we see the forest and not the trees. In second place is ‘Cruella’, a somewhat disappointing proposal from Walt Disney that in its third week adds 431,967 euros to a total of 2.3 million. They are good numbers in the COVID-19 context but this live-action adaptation of a Disney classic, which at another time would have been a blockbuster, has not managed to raise the box office as it did ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘or’ Warren File ‘. Perhaps their presence in the streaming does not help in this regard. Its average revenue per screen is key: while the horror film adds up to 1,798 euros per room, ‘Cruella’ has a much lower 634 euros in each of its 681 screens. That is to say, a moderate interest compensated by the great advertising machinery of the mouse.

From here, testimonial figures. In third place is ‘Wake up the fury’, a Guy Ritchie film with Jason Statham that only raises 97,181 euros. Not a quarter of the proceeds of ‘Cruella’, and let’s not talk about how far it is with the highest grossing movie of the weekend. In total he amasses 553,147 euros in his third week.

Even less has collected the fourth film in the ranking, ‘Stripe and the last dragon’. It remains in the top 5 after 15 weeks on the billboard thanks to a somewhat late arrival to the most commercial circuits, which refused to screen it because it is also available on Disney +. Even so, adds 64,337 euros to a total of 1.9 million, a negligible figure for a family animation proposal that has been in cinemas for so long.

The ‘Spiral: Saw’ ranking closes with 54,219 euros raised. After a month on the billboard, it has not yet reached one million (it has 827,077 euros), and that without leaving the top 5 in the four weeks. It is only a piece of information that points to the bad situation that cinemas continue to experience week after week, even if the light is seen at the end of the tunnel. Summer blockbusters have a lot of interest to compete against the good weather, the desire to be outdoors and the loss of the habit of going to the movies that the public is experiencing.

Terror will save us

Luckily, we see some assured successes in the near future. One of them is imminent, in fact it hits Spanish cinemas today: ‘A quiet place 2’. The sequel directed by John Krasinski is backed by unprecedented international success in the pandemic, and indeed It has already raised 33,569 euros in our country thanks to some previews made in the form of a marathon of both parts. It should work as well or better than ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon’ at its premiere. We will see.