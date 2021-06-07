‘File Warren: Forced by the demon’ has the world box office and resurrects Spanish cinemas

It is costing, especially in Spain, to make the public return to the cinema in this progressive fall of the pandemic. But sometimes there’s a movie that hits the spot, and this time it’s been ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon’, which has been released in many markets around the world with overwhelming success.

In our country, where for several weeks it seemed that nothing was going to attract viewers back to theaters, the third installment of the saga starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson has resurrected the box office. As Comscore has advanced, ‘File Warren: Forced by the demon’ has been the best premiere of the year, increasing the total collection by more than 80% compared to last weekend. He is said to have amassed an estimated € 1.5 million, which is just over the 1.47 million figure from ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘(both from Warner Bros., by the way).

The push of the film directed by Michael Chaves has had as a consequence the best weekend in terms of attendance so far in 2021, with about 440,000 viewers. On Saturday, the attendance record for the year was broken with 200,000 spectators, and the collection grew by a spectacular 90% compared to the same day the previous week.

Outside of Spain ‘Expediente Warren: Obligado por el demonio’ ​​has also led the box office and surpassed, albeit narrowly, ‘A quiet place 2’ in its second week. According to Deadline, in the US it has raised an approximate of 24 million dollars, being the best premiere of a film with an R rating in a pandemic, and the third-best overall premiere since the coronavirus hit. In the international market (that is, outside the United States), it amounts to about 26.8 million.

But John Krasinski’s film, which will arrive in Spain on June 16, has not done badly either in its second weekend: it has grossed 19.5 million in the US and 19.2 in the international market . A good weekend for the cinemas thanks to the terror.

Box office Warren

With this premiere, the saga started by James Wan is about to reach 2 billion raised worldwide. Exactly 1,961 million dollars now add up to the figures of the eight films that make up the franchise, between the main saga and its various spin-offs.

The highest grossing so far is ‘The Nun’ with $ 363 million raised worldwide in 2018. It is followed by the first ‘Warren File’ with 317 and the sequel, ‘The Einfeld case’, with 310. Then they go in this order: ‘Annabelle: Creation’ (305 million), ‘Annabelle’ (256), ‘Annabelle returns to casa ‘(228),’ La Llorona ‘(121) and, finally,’ Obligado por el demonio ‘with the current 57 million, which will grow in the coming weeks.