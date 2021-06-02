‘File Warren 3’ lowers the level and only hooks thanks to Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, according to the critics

‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon’ “It is a drop compared to the rest of the main films of the saga, although Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson manage to keep viewers interested. “More or less this would be the consensus of a specialized critic that is reluctant to the story of the third proposal in the saga that James Wan started and that in this case he returns from the hand of Michael Chaves; something that doesn’t have much to do with those first impressions who pointed to this trilogy closing as “the scariest” of all the films of the successful franchise.

As we mentioned, many critics have squealed the plot, including David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter, who assures that “although the story would have developed based on real interactions that Lorraine Warren had over the years, the accumulation of supernatural chaos becomes overwhelmingly absurd“Variety follows the same line stating that” Annabelle, the nun, the devil, the face in the mirror: in a ‘Warren File’ movie, the forces of evil are presented as ‘real’, but they seem as real as the stalls of a fun and terrifying amusement ride. Or, in this case, a not so fun“, while The Playlist strikes the definitive finishing touch by ensuring that this third part is” artistically inert and boring “, and IndieWire finishes with its” most terrifying thing about ‘Forced by the demon’ is the possibility that it opens the door to more of this, and less of what made the series so attractive in the beginning“.

That is if the protagonists take their applause from the hand, for example, of Empire that assures that “‘Warren File 3’ offers some important horror notes, with Wilson and Farmiga providing much needed heart and soul“, comment that ends where most seem to end with a” but the new elements of satanic worship they make the franchise take a ridiculous turn“.

Different but not bad?

Although the terrifying feeling has not permeated unanimously, there are critics who are happy with the result. This is the case of Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting who explains that “Chaves takes the reins of Wan and goes ahead, providing a completely different experience that still feels like a warm reunion with our favorite horror couple“. The Los Angeles Times for its part adds that ‘The Warren File: Forced by the devil'” hits the mark on some occasions, albeit less consistently or surprisingly than its predecessors“while USA Today underscores that distinct point in the film by stating that it” takes the saga out of its haunted house and turns it into a supernatural detective thriller that offers less chills overallbut the haunting moments enough. “