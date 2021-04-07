File open to Argentine Ascacibar

04/07/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

EFE

The control commission of the German Football Federation (DFB) has opened a file against the Argentine Santiago Ascacíbar, of Hertha Berlin, for insults to his rival of the Berlin Union in a league match last Sunday.

Ascacíbar saw a yellow card in the 78th minute of the capital derby, which was drawn 1-1. The sanction came as a result of an entry to Nico Schlottenberg, who was lying on the grass with gestures of pain.

In the midst of this situation, the Argentine addressed his rival with the phrase: “Get up, you bastard”, which at that time the referee did not catch, but the microphones did.