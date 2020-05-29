The world is transforming its routines and people are adapting to a new reality. In particular, events that work with mass audiences face the great challenges of reactivating without creating risks for people.

In the framework of the dialogue tables organized by Cultura UdeG this Thursday, May 28, a talk was held with some protagonists of the cultural and entertainment scene in the city, under the theme “Reopening and new forms of coexistence” in the face of the pandemic Covid 19.

Tania Guerrero, assistant to the Operations Directorate of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) was part of the table and gave details of what the 34th edition of one of the most important fairs worldwide will be like.

The last edition had an attendance of 840 thousand people at Expo Guadalajara with the participation of 2,400 publishers from around the world.

Tania Guerrero pointed out that so far there are no changes in this year’s edition, which will take place from November 28 to December 6, but she assured that if there will be changes in the normality of the book fair that is held each year in Guadalajara, as the reduction of attendees, there will be no book signings and there will be more virtual conferences

“What we are all doing is trying to investigate what the rest of the events are doing, to find out how they work. We have planned a series of sanitation protocols regarding the rooms, exhibition spaces towards the specific rooms. From the participating guests that comes from outside, how it has to arrive, how we are going to receive them, how their stay is going to be in each of the hotels and even the general public how it should arrive. “

He added, “in addition to taking the temperature, the sanitizing mats, if disinfection tunnels are necessary, because we know that they are not yet proven, in terms of their effectiveness, but we can get a little with the advanced topics towards the event to end of november “.

This year’s guest of honor is Sharjah and the Arab culture, so they seek to have control in all the details from food, air conditioning, hygiene, entry control, but above all to eliminate from the program all activities that are interactive.

“We are going to review all the protocols, that the classrooms have special spaces, not as we are used to from one chair after another, but respecting the distance between one and the other. The same corridors where people walk, with specific directions of circulation so that people do not cross and have fewer contacts. We will reduce the number of people who can enter the fairground at the same time, “said Tania Guerrero.

Reduced and controlled income

Taking into account the large flow within FIL, one of the main challenges is having controlled access.

“We are talking that regularly the maximum income that Expo Guadalajara has with the capacity we have is 35 thousand people at the same time, so we would be thinking of a reduction of at least 50% and controlled, by drip, thinking that the people who it comes out, it is the same one that can enter “, shared Tania Guerrero.

Lastly, he pointed out that “the idea is to take care of the public and if following the protocols indicated by the federal, state government and the Expo Guadalajara itself, which will present its way of working as of June 3.”

Challenges for FIL 2020

– The lockers will be with less physical contact.

– They will remove brochures and hand programs.

– They will boost programs on the website.

– They will offer the conferences by streaming.

– Make the public who will attend FIL feel safe.

– There will be no book signing, nor coexistence between the reader and writer.

– The rooms for 100 people could be reduced to 30.

