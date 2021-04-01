FiiO M3 PRO: this is one of the most complete Hi-Res players

It incorporates interesting novelties with respect to the previous generation, maintaining its stylish design and light weight.

The FiiO M3 Pro features a DAC chip from ESS Saber Technologies, which provides lossless digital-to-analog conversion and low noise. Allow you to enjoy good details of music, with crisp clarity, this chip is capable of decoding PCM up to 32-bit / 384 kHz and DSD up to DSD 128 natively. Also, it accepts formats like MP3, OGG, AAC, AIFF, WMA, APE, FLAC, ALAC and WAV.

What does this translate to? Well in what The FiiO M3 Pro is a low noise 32-bit DAC rated digital audio player. In addition, it offers an output power of 92 mW at 16 ohms and 75 mW at 32 ohms, which represents a three times the power of the M3K.

Sleek and compact design

It features a 3.5 ”touchscreen with a bezel-less design, offers good viewing angles and 800 x 340p resolution. It is made from a high-quality aluminum alloy and includes a double-sided glass coating on both sides. In his weight he also improves when M3KAs it only weighs 70 grams, accentuating its portable character.

FiiO FA9: the ideal partner

If you are also looking for the perfect complement for the FiiO M3 PRO Take a look at the FiiO FA9, which deliver high-quality, realistic sound thanks to Knowles EJ balanced armature drivers, typically used among high-end IEMs. The use of electronic crossover in these headphones allows you to tune the sound exactly the way you want it, and it has three sound adjustment switches: impedance, bass, mid and treble.

FA9s have 6 Knowles BA drivers per eartogether with the 4-way crossover and ultra-long (low-frequency) sound tube, they fully cover the entire audible frequency range. The result? An extraordinary sound!

The FiiO FA9 headphones are made with 3D printing techniques, offer maximum comfort thanks to the ergonomic design and are easy to carry due to their lightweight structure. They are made of resin material that respects the skin, avoiding abrasions. The fit with these headphones is custom, you won’t even notice them even after long music sessions. AND comes standard with a monocrystalline silver copper wire (8 cores), in addition to having MMCX connectors and 3.5 mm termination connector.

You can find the complete specifications of the FiiO M3 PRO at www.zococity.es, where it is also for sale at a price of € 89.99. You can also find the FA9 headphones at Zococity.es, which are available at a price of € 599.99.