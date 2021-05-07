FiiO M11 Plus: Hi-Res music under a new design and better features

New version of the M11, integrates Android 10 operating system and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

This HiFi / Hi-Res Music Player uses custom Android 10 system. To ensure fluency, the processor is upgraded to Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. The new M11 has 4GB of built-in RAM, 64GB flash memory and is equipped with a 5.5 ”full HD touchscreen. In addition, this new processor offers a faster and more agile user interface, maintaining the same performance in Hi-Res sound. While Android 10 offers better application support for the device.

Better performance

The performance of this new model is increased compared to its predecessors. Nonetheless, the FiiO M11 Plus maintains the THXAAA-78 amplifier and an AK4497 x2 DAC to provide optimal foundation as well as stable performance. The internal circuitry uses a femtosecond crystal oscillator, an improved shielding design, and is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery (the previous model offered a 4,370 mAh battery).

Amplifier and connection

FiiO uses THXAAA-78 headphone amplifier technology, which can reduce distortion compared to traditional amplifiers. In fact, it employs complex error correction circuitry to improve fidelity, allowing it to achieve a balanced output power of 550mW.

In terms of connectivity, the new FiiO M11 Plus offers a set of interfaces: at the bottom, it has balanced 2.5mm and 4.4mm connectors, as well as a 3.5mm unbalanced connector. The product is compatible with two-way Bluetooth (5.0), with Hi-Res wireless and comes with a standard cable finished in gold.

5.5 inch touch screen and new control

The M11 Plus has a 5.5 ”LCD touch screen with an 18: 9 aspect ratio. Combined with a new physical volume control, users are guaranteed intuitive control, includes slide and push functions (replaces the previous wheel button).

Two finishes

This product is available in aluminum and stainless steel versions. Both presentations are compact in size; While the aluminum alloy body weighs only 310 grams, the weight of the player with a steel finish reaches 405 grams.

Technical specifications

SoC: Qualcomm 660 + 4 GB RAM + 64 GB FLASH. Operating system: Android 10 custom. Amplifier: THXAAA-78. Display: 5.5-inch, 18: 9 HD 720 LCD. Operation: Innovative physical volume button that supports swipe and push controls. Internal Design: Femtosecond Crystals + Improved Shield Design. Battery capacity: 6,000 mAh. Connectors: 2.5 + 3.5 + 4.4 PO out, 3.5 LO + 4.4 LO out. Dimensions: 136.6 x 75.7 x 17.6 mm. Weight: aluminum alloy edition, 310 grams; limited edition stainless steel, 405 gr.

www.zococity.es