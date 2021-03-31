FiiO M11: enjoy your music like never before

High performance codecs, advanced dual DAC … This new FiiO DAP has all the qualities to enjoy your music like never before.

With the M11, FiiO engineers have worked hard to create an ultra-portable device capable of producing spectacular quality sound, ready to extract all its sonic richness from each track. To do this, it has highly advanced components and state-of-the-art technologies, such as an updated low-pass filter and optimized capacitors and resistors. Also featured are Samsung’s flagship Exynos 7872 hexa core chip, AK4493-type dual DAC, All to DSD function, and a top-performance bluetooth codec decoding system, such as LDAC, LHDC, SBC and aptx HD. A custom-built OPA926 amplifier for the M11, with lower distortion and cleaner power output, closes the loop of high-end components to ensure lossless and interference-free audio transmission, perfectly true to the way the composer intended. .

Bluetooth receiver mode

Another interesting feature of the M11 is the ability to function as a bluetooth receiver, transforming it into a wireless amplifier with improved frequency response and minimal distortion, background noise, and crosstalk records. All this technological complexity is handled, however, with astonishing ease thanks to the fact that the M11’s user interface is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and a 5.15 ”color touch screen.

Other details

120-step volume control. Balance control: 5 dB. Ten-band equalizer. Outputs: 2.5 mm, 3.5 mm and 4.4 mm. Bluetooth 4.2, dual WiFi, bi-directional USB Type-C. 3 GB RAM , 32 GB ROM + 2x MicroSD. 3,800 mAh battery. 70.5 x 130 x 15.5 mm / 211 gr.

FiiO M11: 449 euros (price as of October 19, 2020)

www.zococity.es