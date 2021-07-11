FiiO FH5s: premium headphones for a sound of another level

With a semi-open back cover, new driver settings, tuning switches and optimized sound.

The FiiO FH5s are one step behind FiiO’s hybrid flagship, the M17s, because the new FH5S aim for a more content price but without sacrificing any quality in sound, build and innovation.

New design

The shape and size of the case of the FH5S are quite similar to those of the FH5. However, FiiO has preferred the “half open back” design, which mimics the scales of a dragon: the goal is to lower the pressure in the sealed ear canals and expand the soundstage.

The headphones also use FiiO’s new Litz Type-2 modular copper cable. Additionally, the packaging box includes balanced 2.5mm and 4.4mm connectors, as well as a standard 3.5mm single ended connection.

On the other hand, the housing has been designed with aluminum-magnesium alloy (CNC machined), which is firm enough to reduce even unwanted resonances inside. The solidity of the shell really enhances the sound.

If there is one thing that FiiO stands out, it is its presentation: the FH5s offer a stylish leather case and there is also an accessory pack with professionally designed tips (up to 12 pairs including a removal tool and cleaning accessory).

Sound and setup

These headphones feature two dynamic drivers + 2 BA drivers that come together to handle the entire frequency spectrum in three main sections: Bass, Mid, and Treble. The FiiO FH5s use totally different drivers than their predecessor. The FH5s increases the size of the bass driver, now featuring a 12mm beryllium-plated dynamic driver.

The big surprise is that the mids are mapped to a 6mm beryllium-plated dynamic driver, carefully tuned to seamlessly connect with other drivers. Replacing the balanced armature used for mid frequencies on the original FH5, the new dynamic mid controller provides better vocals and soundstage on the FH5s.

FiiO also uses an active crossover on the FH5s that can be customized with three microswitches found on the bottom of the case. These switches make it easy to fine-tune the bass, mids and treble, combined they can result in up to eight different sound profiles.

Greater comfort

They fit well in the ears and generally do not cause discomfort after several hours of wearing them. Mesh backs under racks effectively remove pressure, also reduce fatigue over time.

The FH5s are not bulky, especially considering that it is a four-conductor IEM, as well as fitting comfortably and discreetly. The shell is anatomically designed and the mouthpiece extends to sit firmly against the ear without causing discomfort, staying in place even after intense movement.

Technical specifications

Type: 2 dynamic drivers + 2 balanced armature drivers

BA type Knowles TWFK-30017

12mm Beryllium Plated Diaphragm – 6mm Beryllium Plated Diaphragm

Frequency response: 10 ~ 40 kHz

Sensitivity: 106 dB / mW (@ 1 KHz)

Impedance: 40 Ω (@ 1 KHz)

Connector: MMCX with interchangeable connection 2.5 / 3.5 / 4.4 mm

Cable length: 1.2 m

Weight approx .: 8.8 gr (without cable)

Color: Black / Silver

279 euros

www.zococity.es