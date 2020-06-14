Fiido has presented one of the most interesting folding electric bicycles on the market for urban use, the Fiido D11, a model with up to 100 kilometers of autonomy It stands out for being one of the lightest on the market at a price between three and five times cheaper than the competition.

The Fiido D11, which offers unique folding in one step, has won the Red Dot Design Award, one of the most important design awards in the world, for its modern and minimalist design. Is made of aluminum, mounts wheels 20 inch and it weighs only 12.9 kg.

It is precisely the location of the battery that makes the design of this folding electric bicycle a differentiating feature. The battery is hidden in the seat tube, forming a single removable piece.

Like the rest of the brand’s electric bikes, the Fiido D11 will be available worldwide, so its mechanical specifications meet the requirements of European regulations to be considered a bicycle ‘pedelec’ of assisted pedaling.

The electric motorLocated on the rear wheel hub, it develops a power of up to 250 W and pedal up to 25 km / h. The drums lithium 410 Wh is capable of offering autonomy of up to 100 kilometers, according to the company.

In addition to the three levels of pedaling assistance offered by the electric motor, the Fiido D11 is equipped with a Shimano 7-speed transmission, LED lighting, cables inside the tubes and disc brakes on the front and rear 20-inch wheels.

The Fiido D11 will be available from next July for an approximate price of 1,150 euros. However, if it is acquired through the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform, it is possible to get a discount of up to 440 euros.

The current Fiido brand catalog consists of six electric bikes, (D1, D2, D2S, D3, D3S and M1) all of them foldable, whose prices range from 470 euros to 884 euros and are also available through Amazon.