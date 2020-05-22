Ni Fernando Villalona was able to resist being part of the virtual jokes in quarantine, especially through the social network Tik Tok. “El Mayimbe” and his wife Fatima are very active on his account. Both share videos with funny audios, funny situations and join the famous dance “challenges”.

Villalona and his wife have 41,000 followers and thousands of “likes” on each of their most popular videos. The most enjoyed is the one that contains the voice of Nani Peña, in which he jokingly talks about his favorite hobby, which turns out to be drinking beer.

Likewise, they lend themselves to humorous challenges with the voice of Chona and other challenges that have gone viral.

As the merengue veteran, people found a lot of free time and some figures of the Dominican show have decided to join this application that allows you to make videos with very creative filters.

Techy Fatule is another who has ridden the Tik Tok wave. The singer has been in charge of putting a touch of humor to the quarantine with the funny videos.

The singer-songwriter, who often accompanies her husband in his crazy occurrences, has proposed to unscrew everyone with laughter with the funny audios of Chona, Yadira Morel and some audios of interviews that went viral, as well as parodies of their own funny characters of the Dominican culture.

Pamela Sued is not far behind and the television host does not stop surprising everyone with her good humor. Their tik tok are viral challenges, such as the famous “Peliteñida en parís” “Cuarentena Challege”, “El tag de los brothers” and the occasional dancing video.

Nashla Bogaert is another one who has joined the platform. The actress has shown that she loves to dance to any type of music and this has been reflected in each of her videos.

Ana Carolina, on the other hand, has a great time on the social network, since most of her videos are accompanied by her little daughter.

The celebrity has 17 videos and loves doing the humor challenges as well as filming herself while demonstrating how skilled she is at dancing, she is hardly a regular at performing viral challenges.

Sandra Berrocal has also joined the Tik Tok fever and is that in her account there are about 57 videos of varied content, from the funny audios with the voice of Nani Peña, Cardi B to the virals that appear in the tag “For You” even the clone filter dancing to the songs of the moment.

Another who has not resisted rummaging through this platform is Yubelkis Peralta. Aside from the humorous audios, she participates in dance challenges and shares her workout routines and some tags like the couples one.

Caroline Aquino just like Nashla has taken the application to show her dance steps, the television presenter has 34 videos, most of which are of her and her sisters moving the skeleton or exercising.

Among the women, the occurrences of Luz García and Jéssica Pereira are also highlighted.

Don Miguelo is another of the singers who has decided to join the social network, but unlike the others, he uploads his own comedy videos, which immediately go viral.

The urban exponent has uploaded 26 videos of him and with some jokes, all with original audios. One of the most used is a parody with an altered voice where he does a monologue explaining that he does not want to receive calls.

Liondy Ozoria is another who has made more than one laugh with his occurrences in Tik Tok

.