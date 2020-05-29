Tony Dandrades achieved a forceful media victory in the “television match” with Frederick Martínez by receiving public support from at least 27 figures against three of his colleague.

If judging by the support received from the artists and colleagues of communication on social networks, Dandrades is a clear winner by having the favor of public support in the television controversy.

On the side of Frederick Martínez only Franklin Mirabal, Carlos Batista and Angel Puello, among others, spoke.

However, those of Dandrades are overwhelming majority. Among them are Alberto Zayas, Edilenia Tactuk, Miralba Ruiz, Pavel Núñez, Dafne Guzmán, Jatnna Tavárez, Milagros Germán, Luis Manuel Aguiló and Ana Rossina Troncoso.

Also, Juan Carlos Pichardo, Cheddy García, Robmariel Olea, Enrique Qualy, Dascha Polanco, Luisín Martí and Marianne Cruz.

Also, Jackie Guerrido, El Alfa, Lumy Lizardo, Carlos de la Mota and Marivell Contreras.

Likewise, Celinés Toribio, Charytín Goico, Liondy Ozoria, Jackeline Estevez, Aquiles Correa and Albert Mena.

Frederick Martínez launched it against the Dominican journalist, whom he dismissed and maintained that he works at the Univisión network more than because of his talent because he is a person of color and guarantees a quota that would be required in the United States for black people.

The criteria of the Pachá were exposed on Wednesday in the “The Midday Show” prior to an acknowledgment that the production of the television program that is broadcast by Color Vision would do to Dandrades.

After the pronouncements, Dandrades blamed producer Iván Ruiz for giving him “a low blow”, but he rejected the accusations and claimed that he was taken by surprise and would never do anything like that.

The situation generated an avalanche of comments related to the three figures involved, in addition to the Noon Show and the contents of Dominican television.