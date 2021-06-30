FIGURES | Surfside building collapse rises to 16

The death toll from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Miami, rose to 16 this Wednesday, while 149 people are still missing, local media reported.

Rescue crews were still working around the clock to try to locate possible survivors of the condo collapse, when the desperate search reached its seventh day on Wednesday.

In this regard, Miami-Dade Deputy Fire Chief Ray Jadallah told family members in a morning briefing that rescuers found all four bodies Tuesday night.

He added that the victims’ families had not yet been identified.

Work on the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The collapse of the pancake-shaped building left layer after layer of interlocking debris, thwarting efforts to reach anyone who might have survived in a pocket of space.

Separately, in the late afternoon Tuesday, rescue officers honked a horn for the second time during the day’s work, signaling that a lightning storm was approaching. Workers temporarily evacuated.

In this vein, Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said that the job has been extremely difficult, but “we are here at 110%.”

So far there are 900 workers from 50 federal, state and local agencies working at the site, said Charles Cyrille of the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergencies.