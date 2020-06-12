10:35 GERMANY | The new coronavirus pandemic has stopped in the last 24 hours in Germany eight fatalities and 258 cases of coronavirus, compared to the 26 deceased and 555 infections of the previous day, which brings the balance to more than 185,000 infected and more than 8,700 deaths.

one0:27 TOURIST CORRIDOR | The Ministry of Health has issued an Order authorizing, from June 15, the launch of a pilot program for the establishment of a safe tourist corridor to the Balearic Islands by partially lifting temporary controls at the internal borders.

10:19 PHASES | The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, accompanied by the director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, will offer today from 1:00 p.m. a press conference in Moncloa to report on the change of Phases.

10:10 AIRLINES | The health crisis caused by the coronavirus has changed, at least for now, the way in which tourists will be able to travel in the coming months. In this way, airports are implementing strict and numerous security measures and hygiene such as temperature controls and disinfection of all airport spaces, which will entail a very high cost.

10:02 MAKRO | Makro has brought forward the end of the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) to its staff in Spain, which applied at the end of March and was scheduled until September 30, thanks to the rebound in sales achieved due to the reactivation of the hospitality industry in the de-escalation of the coronavirus crisis.

09:54 AMANCIO ORTEGA | Amancio Ortega, founder and first shareholder of the textile giant Inditex will receive 980 million euros less in dividends this year than last year. The decision of the Inditex board to reduce shareholder remuneration and defer the extraordinary dividend to the years 2021 and 2022, is going to reduce galle the salary ’of the Galician businessman by 60%. At the same time, Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, President and Vice President of the Government, respectively, have refused to lower their wages despite the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

09:45 ÁLVAREZ GÓMEZ | Perfume firm Álvarez Gómez will produce one million containers of hydroalcoholic gel, after dedicating 20% ​​of its production to the manufacture of this type of solutions at its plant in Tres Cantos, Madrid, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

09:36 8-M | The officials of the Government Delegation in the Community of Madrid have changed their version in the statement offered this Thursday as witnesses to the judge of the 8-M, Carmen Rodríguez-Medel, to save his ‘boss’ José Manuel Franco from the crime of prevarication for which it is being investigated. Everybody public agency workers they deny the testimonies made before the agents of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard and offer a new account.

09:28 CAMINITO DEL REY | El Caminito del Rey reopens this Friday, two days before the three months are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the will do with a maximum of 550 people a day and a protocol of actions that guarantees the safety of visitors, with measures that take into account the distance between people, as well as the cleaning and disinfection of the facilities and all the elements of the route.

09:20 TESTIMONY | Ana’s father died in March from the coronavirus. He did it at home due to the impossibility of receiving a hospital. Her daughter is now asking the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to resign since, in his opinion, “The only thing that mattered to him was the power” and he has been able to choose “private doctors” while people like his father have not been able to be seen in hospitals.

09:11 COLOMBIA | The Colombian Ministry of Health has reported this Thursday that the country has exceeded 45,000 cases of coronavirus, since it has registered more than 1,500 in the last 24 hours. As for the number of deaths, the 55 that have been recorded this Thursday have raised the total balance to 1,488 deaths.

09:03 COMPLAINT | Neither bad faith nor neglect. The Court of First Instance and Instruction nº 6 of Valdemoro It has decreed the filing of the open criminal case, in previous proceedings, against the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid for an alleged crime of denial of aid.

08:55 PERU | The Ministry of Health of Peru has communicated this Thursday that a total of 5,965 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, so that the global count in the Andean nation has risen to 214,788 positives.

08:46 JEMAD DE IGLESIAS | The Government ruled that the use of masks in places where the safety distance could not be met would be mandatory. José Julio Rodríguez, former head of the Defense General Staff (JEMAD) and now head of the Cabinet of Pablo Iglesias, tried to avoid this regulation while was watching the protest that was celebrated next to the house of the leader of Podemos, as can be seen in the video.

08:37 CITIZENS | The Government will receive today at the Palacio de La Moncloa a delegation of citizens with the aim of studying possible alternatives to possible outbreaks of the coronavirus epidemic. The meeting, fixed from 10.00 a.m.It will be headed by the First Vice President of the Government and Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory, Carmen Calvo, and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Carolina Darias, by the Executive.

08:28 CASTILLA-LA MANCHA | The attention of the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha (Sescam), a community governed by the socialist Emiliano García-Page, to the calls for help from nursing homes was deficient in cases such as that of the ‘Las Cármenes’ nursing home, in the town of Poblete, very close to Ciudad Real.

08:19 AIRPORTS | Foreign Health will control the temperature of all international passengers with thermal imaging cameras due to the increase in traffic in airports from July 1. The control has already been carried out since May 15 but now it will be automated for the summer season.

08:10 MINIMUM VITAL INCOME | Large families have realized that the Minimum Vital Income launched to hype by Pablo Iglesias has never thought of them. Rather the complete opposite. Because it does not include any mechanism to increase aid from the third child. Translated: For Iglesias it is the same to face unemployment and the lack of income with three children than with five or six.

08:02 BOLIVIA | Bolivia has broken a record in new cases of coronavirus, as it have logged an additional 884 in the last 24 hours, as reported by the health authorities of the Andean nation.

07:53 VALENCIA RESIDENCES | A Valencian protocol sent to the residences of this autonomous community governed by socialists He asked to leave the elderly in their rooms who “are nearing the end of life.” The indications reflected guidelines similar to those urged by the Ministry of Health itself on March 5 to leave the elderly in the residences without hospitalizing them, but added details.

07:45 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported seven new positive for coronavirus, one of them locally transmitted, located in Beijing. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has not recorded any new deaths from COVID-19, so the number of deceased has remained at 4,634. Meanwhile, the number of infections until Thursday has risen to 83,064.

07:38 8-M | Two emails sent by the General Directorate of Health of the Community of Madrid on Saturday, March 7 at 8:46 p.m. and 8:47 p.m., personally communicated to the Government delegate, José Manuel Franco, the adoption of restrictive measures to try to achieve “Covid-19 transmission containment”. The emails they transferred the petition to Franco that it take extreme control of measures aimed at preventing infections in nursing homes and in health centers because they were adopted precisely because of “the existence of an imminent and extraordinary risk to health.”

07:30 MEXICO | The Mexican health authorities have reported this Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic has so far caused 15,944 deaths, hours after the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, asked to act “responsibly”, because not only do we have to overcome the pandemic, but also fear.

Good Morning. A new day begins, marked by the de-escalation plans of the autonomous communities for this coming Monday. If the government authorizes the requests, almost the entire country will be in phase 3: they will only stay in 2 Madrid, Barcelona and Lérida. In addition, Galicia has already asked to leave the state of alarm and enter the so-called “new normal”.