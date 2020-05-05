Juanes will be one of the figures that will participate in the ‘Altísimo Live!’ Concert









In order to celebrate May 5 and support farm workers affected by the pandemic, a group of singers and other figures from the world of entertainment will join their voices from their respective homes in Altísimo Live !.

The live concert will air this Tuesday from 1 p.m. Until 10 o’clock p.m. through the page Altísimo Live! from Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Periscope and Twitch. It can also be seen on the digital platforms of People en Español magazine and iHeartLATINO, creator of the event together with RetroPop Media.

The guest list includes Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marc Anthony, Ana Bárbara, Anitta, Becky G, Belinda, Bobby Pulido, Carlos Vives, CNCO, Elvis Crespo, Fonseca, Farruko, Gente de Zona, Gloria Trevi, Ivy Queen, Jesse & Joy, Justin Quiles, Silvestre Dangond, the duo Wisin y Yandel, Nicky Jam, Tito Puente, Jr., Alejandro Fernández Jr. and Lila Downs.

The group will be joined by Adamari López, Dayanara Torres, Andy García, Adriana Barraza, Edward James Olmos, Ana Brenda Contreras and Esai Morales.

The concert will be conducted by Eva Longoria, Kate del Castillo, J Balvin, Rosario Dawson, Alejandro Sanz and Enrique Santos, co-founder of Altísimo Live !, President of iHeartLATINO and talent of iHeartRADIO.

“This initiative was born while talking to my friend (businessman) Manny Ruiz when he saw that the federal relief of COVID-19 did not benefit the millions of agricultural workers. It was something that broke my heart, since the vast majority of them are Latino brothers, “Santos told the Nuevo Herald, after noting that the food that reaches the homes is thanks to their efforts. “It will be a great union of music and culture for the benefit of our brothers.

Among other novelties, the activity will feature fashion designers Mario de la Torre, Carlos Marrero and Raúl Peñaranda, who will explain how they use their talents to help the cause of agricultural workers. Some of his special edition designs will be available for purchase online.

For their part, plastic artists Luis Valle and Iván Roque, from the Miami area of ​​Wynwood, together with developer Moishe Mana, will paint a gigantic mural that will pay tribute to farmworkers.

Throughout the day there will be fashion shows and culinary recipes will be announced in tribute to May 5.

Most High Alive! will call on the audience to contribute a $ 5 donation via text message, with the phrase FIVE 91999, or by sending it to farmworkers.hipgive.org bit.ly/FWC19F

May 5 is the date on which Mexicans commemorate the victory of the battle of Puebla against the French army, in 1862.

For more details about the concert you can go to www.altisimolive.com.

Arturo Arias-Polo covers theater, television, popular music and cinema, among other topics related to Miami’s cultural life. He is a graduate of the University of Havana.

