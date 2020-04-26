The current crisis in the world due to the spread of Covid-19 has served for many entertainment and art figures to show their followers about the moments they spend at home, where they also include their pets.

Dominican cases such as Elvis Martinez, Vakeró, Nashla Bogaert and José Guillermo Cortines have shown how their pets are a fundamental part of their homes and they have it as part of their families.

It is also known of the special affection that other celebrities have such as Miley Cirys, Ariana Grande, Enrique Iglesias, J Balvin, Maluma, Sebastian Yatra, Nicky Jam …

Among foreigners, it is known of the special liking that the singer has Miley Cyrus for pets. It was only with her boyfriend Cody Simpson that they introduced society to Bo, a puppy who joins her herd of puppies. “Bo was very shy when we brought him in, but now he is very happy,” the artist told People.

The interpreter of “Wrecking Ball” or “We cant’stop” is such a fan of her pets that she even got a tattoo on her arm of her beloved sheepdog Shetland Emu.

Likewise, your colleague Ariana Grande It is said that he has a zoo in his house because of the number of pets he has and that he boasts on social networks.

There are also very eccentric ones, like music star Billie Eilish. The American artist does not have a normal pet. His case is the strangest: a tarantula. Last September, the singer made a live show on her Instagram account where she introduced her millions of followers to her peculiar “spoiled girl” … Oh God!

Also the famous Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga have delighted with the photographs of their favorites. Taylor met her latest cat during the filming of the ‘Me!’ Video clip. On his YouTube channel, he published a video where he narrates how he met his adorable kitten Benjamin Button. Our beloved Taylor is a fan of kittens and her social networks do not allow us to lie, the Wapa.pe portal reported.

In the Dominican Republic, the bachatero Elvis Martinez He posted an image with great nostalgia in these days of quarantine, with the message: “Wao! How much I miss my puppies”, since they seem to be in separate places. The photo has almost 7,700 likes and 100 comments.

On his side, the urban Waffled He published an image with the description: “Because Konam was a special dog in the house ?, telling a story of how this dog came into his life and some difficulties he had with it. Make it clear that apparently the dog lost his life.”

The communicator Nashla Bogaert He shared a video in days past with the message: “Recharge of morning love, and then on April 2, another video of his dog Golda, with the description that said: Goldita, I celebrate your life. The sweetest of dogs meets one of each”.

The married couple José Guillermo Cortines and Domi Bonnelly They welcomed Jason, the newest member of the family, after having lost Jay, who was their pet for long years. The text that Domi Bonnelly placed in the image says: “These days, if we stay at home, they are very useful for us, Jason, the new member of the family, to get used to us and to start training …” He has us in love with his blue eyes. “

Enrique Iglesias He is another who has puppies in his house and always hangs photos on his social networks.

He recently posted a TBT on Instagram in which he posed with two of his pets and defined them as his best friends.

J Balvin He is fond of his pet and these days he has shown it with a tremendous reaction from his followers. In one of the videos he is seen playing with his puppy named “Happiness”.

The video accumulates more than 4 million views and an endless number of comments where they tell the singer of ‘yellow’ that his dog is one of the most beautiful and tender things they have seen, that it is a super cute clip, to take care of it Much, that he is a great dad, especially that he does know how to spend time during this quarantine, the portal Nacionrex.com published.

Your colleague and compatriot Maluma He is also loving with his pets. His followers know Bonny and Clyde, the singer’s two Siberian Husky dogs, very well, the portal Hola USA reports.

In his home in Medellín, Colombia, the singer is very well accompanied not only by these two white beauties, adds Hola.

Then he concludes: “With such a big heart, Juan Luis Londoño Arias – his real name – also pampers his” nephew “Príncipe, a French bulldog who also loves the singer very much.”

Aureliano, the cute boy of Sebastian Yatra, sAllied with anonymity in April 2018 when he went astray in the Colombian city of Medellín. The alarms went off when the artist appeared with his sad and disconsolate face asking for help.

The singer breathed again later when his fans found the little French bulldog Aureliano, one of his reasons for life in these days of quarantine.

Nicky Jam adds to the urban sensitivity for puppies. Kody is the conceited mascot of the famous singer Nicky Jam, he has become very famous on social networks like Instagram, he even has his Kody Dog Fashion clothing line. There is no doubt that the adoration of the artist, highlights the portal Mascotaspara.com.

+ The saddest

In the case of Katty Perry, she shared the sad news that her cat Kitty Purry passed away. The celebrity told the story that this cat came into her life 15 years ago when she entered through the window of her then boyfriend’s house at the time. From that moment on, she became a loyal company “and sadly she leaves today after living her nine lives,” Perry wrote via Instagram.

.