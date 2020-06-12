The passion of Sara Hurtado is ice. Make four years that devotion to ice skating will led to moscow, where he landed to form an artistic dance partner with Kirill Khalyavin. Now lives a strange confinement in the Russian capital, far from Madrid and with more than three months without wearing a knife. “It was to come back from Spain and see me suddenly isolated at home. It was a slap in the face. First I did 14 days quarantine for foreigners, and then already isolated. I was never tlong time out of the ice, which is the main reason why I reside here, “says the 27-year-old from Madrid.

Sara has in Russia a confinement situation plus strict than the one that currently exists in Spain. From the demanding training sessions with Sasha Zhulin up front, and with Kirill as a couple, stop: “It is very strange, because with Kirill he spent six hours a day stuck to it and now I can’t even hug him. Of course, at first I saw him from the door because they took turns bringing me food. “

Those russian restrictions it seems that will relax next week: “We began to see a little light, although we have to carry out quite a few steps, because when competing with Spain must ask permission of the Russian Olympic Committee and the Federation. But in the middle of the month we should be skating. This Monday they said that stores open and that they remove the mobility limitation to two kilometers “.

“I’ve never been off the ice so much, which is why I came”

Sara Hurtado

Thes runners buy a treadmill, cyclists roll, but … how do you look for a skater life to stay in shape? “I try to keep the physique As much as possible with preparer exercises. Iberdrola sent me a cardio tape and I worked on balance and proprioception. The virus has caused us many deficiencies, but when we return we will have to get into trouble quickly, “he explains optimistically.

Hurtado was an Olympian in Sochi 2014 (with Adriá Díaz) and at Pyeongchang 2018 (with Khalyavin), and its leitmotiv is to reach a third Games, those in Beijing 2022. “It would be very exciting to be there,” he says. This year they had already repeated seventh place in the Europeans and their maturity as a couple continued firm. “I have no idea how it will affect us, if it hurts or benefits us, but it is clear that it is lost. We cannot do more than, when we come back, put ourselves to work“, follow.

No defined calendar, in the long video calls with Kirill and the equipment They have talked about the programs. “We are debating them. The short, Hello Dolly, we are going to keep it because we feel very good, with a lot of rhythm. Perhaps we will include a change. And we wanted to tryr something new in the long“

Although the priority is to slide the blades again, gain speed on the ice, and agility and rapport in the pirouettes. This is how the Sara and Kirill couple begin to function and rebuild. And go home to Madrid? “It still remains, because the problem is that he probably won’t be able to return to Moscow later.” All because of the ice.