The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic found the leader of the Los Rosario brothers group, Rafa Rosario, in the midst of organizing the recording of a new album, that in the workplace; while personally quarantine is spent with a new couple in his residence, which he shares with two of his eight children.

When the merenguero became aware of the threat of the new virus, a powerful fear invaded his heart, especially for his family and siblings, but especially for his 98-year-old father.

“We were facing something unknown and the fear that all of us felt was, mainly because of my dad, who is very old, but thank God he is very well cared for and we have not had any problems with him of that nature,” he explains.

He confesses that he was also very afraid for Johnny Ventura when he learned of his admission to a clinic by Covid-19. “All merengueros, and we as the Rosario family, care and pray for the health of El Caballo Ventura. At that time we were still not very clear about what the disease would bring us. ” While the death of the typical merenguero Bartolo Alvarado (EL Cieguito de Nagua) and the designer Jenny Polanco were already known.

Rafa, 62, is also deeply affected by the needs of the most deprived, although he has not made his altruistic work known, he believes in collaboration without advertising. Its employees, including its musicians, are affiliated with the Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (FASE). “In addition, the company of the Rosario brothers watches over the whole family and we have also looked after and been aware of our brothers. But we are saddened by the situation of many musicians and artists who cannot bring their daily bread to their homes, ”he explained.

In these 60 days of quarantine, the artist misses the affection of the public, being on a stage playing his tasty meringues, seeing people enjoy it and the applause that fill the hearts of all artists.

“What I miss the most outside is the affection of the public at parties and presentations. I have an immense desire to go to the fields and to the beach I have perfected my culinary art. My specialty is Rosario-style salmon ”, he tells us.

Uncertain future

The fearsome contagion and the estrangement caused by coronavirus disease has dealt a fatal blow to the show, especially to the artistic presentations, parties and massive concerts.

Rafa understands that until now, the work of artists, in his case of the merengueros, has an uncertain future.

“As of today, we don’t even have a stipulated date to get out of quarantine, and we all know that when society succumbs to a catastrophe, the last thing to recover in the entertainment world,” he understands.

In confinement

In the midst of the confinement, also as other artists have done, Rafa has joined being part of various motivational campaigns to stay at home, nor have the challengers and songs that invite hope, such as the recent one produced by Alberto Zayas, “Resistiré RD”, a proposal in which his brother Toño, who was the first to record the song in 2003, was not part of it.

Now Toño is preparing a new version with other national and international artists, of which Rafa is also part. The artist did not want to refer to the bochinche that was built around the subject and his brother Toño.

“Toño could not be in the video that Zayas produced, because he already had his plans, which I am also part of,” he only said on the subject.

AWARDS

Latin Grammy

Also in the midst of the quarantine, the Dominican merengueros and bachateros received the news “hitting and slapping” about the threat of leaving out, in the Latin Grammys nominations, the Best Merengue / Bachata Production category, yes they do not complete the 25 productions before May 21.

Rafa’s position goes hand in hand with that of the Dominican representative at Unesco, José Antonio Rodríguez, who has expressed that the Music Academy should relax the rules, due to the global pandemic that has affected all activities, including the recordings.

“I think they should give us the opportunity, at least this year, because it caught all of us in the middle of recording new songs.”

.