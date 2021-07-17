Figure of bullish turn in IAG that can return us to the area of ​​2.20 euros

Related news

Yesterday we had a fairly pronounced fall in IAG shares, however seeing that the stock is recovering what it lost yesterday and that it is also doing it in the best possible way by leaving a opening gap to the downside in today’s session to later turn to the upside With the firm intention of exceeding two euros, it is very positive since it would leave one of the most important figures in the world of candles as an engulfing candle.

However, we would need this training to be confirmed next Monday seeing more uploads in the absence of a volume that is very forceful today.

But the most important thing is that in this scenario we could talk about sThere are many chances of ending up seeing a new test of the resistance zone in the environments of the 2.20 euros.

Evolution of IAG Eduardo Bolinches ProRealTime shares

There are several important data that support this thesis. In the first place, this rebound is starting in one of the most important areas that serve to rebound, such as the long-term moving average. Furthermore, this nor is it the first time he has acted like one.

The last time it acted as a dynamic support was at the end of last January. But we also have another very important data, and that is that from the end of last March to June, the stock was drawing a right triangle that finally broke at the bottom, thus generating a target price drop to the area of ​​1.92 euros that if we end up accepting the formation of the enveloping figure of today’s session we could achieve the objective.

Therefore, we must look at the value in a positive way and bet on the continuity of the bullish reaction as long as, of course, nor let’s see new lows for below 1.92 euros since this price level would be, without a doubt, a serious warning to tell us that we have been wrong.

