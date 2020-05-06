JJohnny Ventura is still moved when he remembers how a medical staff, who could never see his face, kept caring for him and encouraging him to keep the faith alive that he would overcome the coronavirus, Covid-19, while he was admitted, for four days, in the intensive care unit of the Advanced Medicine and Telemedicine Diagnostic Center (Cedimat).

The popular Dominican artist was one of the first public level figures infected. He came from going through an intense campaign to the mayoralty of the National District and remained exposed to the coexistence among the crowds.

In those moments, fear invaded the Dominicans. The world was facing an unknown disease with little information about it.

Meanwhile, in the country, the most important merenguero was in a scenario close to death. The people joined in prayer for their health and days later the Elder Horse rose like a Lazarus to life.

Already recovered, Ventura confesses he never feared for his life: “During this process, on many occasions I was not conscious. When I was, I kept calm and never thought I was going to die. My lungs were not affected. I was always breathing very well. “

Paradoxically, Johnny had just celebrated his 80th birthday (celebrated on March 8) with a meeting between his best friends. Inclusively, Grupo de Medios Telemicro had dedicated a whole festive week to it.

“I came to enjoy a great party and a celebration, and I felt that at the best moment the electricity went out,” he told Listin Diario yesterday.

Jaw Dislodged

Ventura explained that he felt flu symptoms and for two days he had developed a fever. “My family became concerned because I was having all the symptoms of Covid-19. It turns out that in the middle of a yawn, my jaw dropped and since I was very weak, I couldn’t take it to its place. I spent the whole night in pain and without sleep. In the middle of the morning I felt faint and settled into bed. Then I lost consciousness and woke up in Cedimat ”, he relates.

Those days, the doctor and altruist Félix Antonio Cruz Jiminián was also contracted, and very serious.

According to Johnny, the children of Cruz Jiminián made every effort so that the medical treatment required by the coronavirus, which at that time was very scarce in the country, did not lack Johnny either.

“I cried a lot of emotion and gratitude, because in addition to having a nursing team, doctors and assistants, so outstanding, the children of Cruz Jiminián, in the midst of their pain and concern caused by the severity of their father, they were determined to get the medicines for me too. That made me cry a lot, ”Johnny remembers in his statements.

Fear for his family

A terrifying fear invaded him, when already in quarantine at home, he feared for his family, his wife “Fifa”, as he calls him, his children and grandchildren.

“I always asked God not to allow any of my family to be infected by me,” he said.

Then he added: “I knew I would not forgive myself if something had happened to any of them. Imagine, for my grandchildren I am a kind of doll and they play on me all the time ”.

The protocol obliged all those who had contact with him, without protection, to undergo a test that was negative for all.

Resilience is the word that has stayed with the artist to continue forward. “You have to prepare to live in a different world,” he concluded.

ARTISTIC CLASS

By the musicians.

The art class has been one of the hardest hit by the confinement of the Covid-19. Johnny Ventura does not explain how the State has left so many art workers abandoned, especially the musicians who live from parties and performances.

“We have no words to describe how I feel, and see the Dominican artistic class so affected and helpless. It is not fair what is happening with our musicians ”, lamented the veteran artist, who works with his son Jandy Ventura’s orchestra.

