The television presenter Isaura Taveras aspires to be a deputy in the Circumscription No.3 of the National District, a position in which, if benefited, she has promised to work in favor of citizens who have a disability. “I’m going to focus on that, it touches me closely,” said Taveras, who adds that he has two relatives with a special condition: with Aspeger and Down syndrome.

This, as expressed in a meeting with journalists through the Zoom application, held this Wednesday morning. At the virtual press conference, the former beauty queen also announced the launch of the platforms “Pueta Pa’Mi Gente” and “Isaura, Ponte Pa ‘Mi”, and which are part of her proposals as a candidate for the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD).

Taveras, who also spoke of the other areas in which he hopes to face his political work, expressed his concern for the social inclusion of people with differentiated abilities, for whom he would fight for them to have access to the world of work. “That companies have a quota of special employees and that those who do not do so are penalized,” he comments, and that equality be honored, as the Constitution of the Republic says.

Continuing with its concern for people with disabilities, Taveras has expressed interest in the population having access to mental health care, as it has for physical cases. This is because there are many cases of people suffering from bipolarity or psychosis and due to a lack of consultation and early diagnosis, they ignore what they have.

The other areas in which Isaura promises to work in the projection of the cultural industries, to which he would manage an incentive, as well as spoke of the aspect of communication through which it has become known, television. For this reason, it also intends to protect national producers.

