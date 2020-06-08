Fernando Casado is alive to tell the tale. During the dreaded government of Joaquín Balaguer, in the 70s, he dared to interpret a song by his political rival Juan Bosch, “La gaviota”, and he had to figure out how to avoid falling out of favor.

Married remembers that the “The Seagull”, written by Bosch, came to him by chance, without looking for it. “I remember that I went to collect money from an advertising job and there I met Euclides Gutiérrez and he tells me that he has a Creole as I like them; He hands me the role of the song and I ask him about the music and he explains that Cabito Gautreaux’s father; I called him right away and he said he was going to play the music for me. ”

When he heard it he was amazed: “I remember I told him to play it again. After that I called Jorge Taveras, producer of the Noon Show, and I told him that I had a song for the program, the next day I sang it and it was a complete success ”.

+ Your strategy

In an interview with the program “Emphasis” (Iván Ruiz, Color Vision), Casado recalled that at that time, in the 1970s, pronouncing the name of Bosh was “a bad word”, for being a political adversary of Balaguer.

However, Casado knew how to play his cards very well between the two political sides, since he assures that in order not to have problems with Balaguer the key was to always and firstly interpret the song composed by the president, “Lucía”. That’s what he did in his presentations, first Balaguer’s and then Bosch’s.

“I was very lucky because Balaguer really liked my songs and how he interpreted what he had written, so he always treated me with great affection, great privilege and respect, although I did not agree with all of his political ideals”, the singer-songwriter told Iván Ruiz.

His participation in 1977 in the Miss Universe, held in Santo Domingo, caused several conflicts with the singer Lope Balaguer, nephew of President Balaguer.

Casado also spoke of his foray into music, as it was never his intention to sing. It all happened by chance when Rafael Solano asked him to appear on his program “La hora del Moro”, which was broadcast every Sunday in the late 1950s on channel 4.

“I owe Rafael Solano a lot, because I did not see music as an industry, the artist seriously in l that I converted I owe it to the solano teacher, because if I sang and wrote poetry but it was somewhat banal, I never imagined that I would live Rafael Solano took care of becoming an artist and I will always be grateful and it was a great honor to interpret his songs, “said Casado.

+ Radio Novelas and its ephemeral success

Before entering the world of music, Casado spent several months making radio soap operas on the station La Voz Dominicana, which was the official radio station during the Trujillo dictatorship.

There Casado was invited by one of his teachers, because when he heard him sing at school he told him that he had a good voice for radio soap operas.

After two months, Fernando was already an expert and the protagonist most wanted by the producers.

By then he was participating in four radio projects, two in the morning and two in the evening, but the fame did not last long, because there was a rule that he violated: he did not allow himself to court any of the actresses.

“It was forbidden to have any relationship beyond the professional with the actresses and I fell in love with a girl and since they were all from Petan (José Arismendy Trujillo Molina) they ended up kicking me out and almost took me prisoner for trying to enter. I remember that day I arrived and they all looked at me very seriously, as if I had done a wrongdoing, in the end they told me to go to the press department to find something, but I knew it was my liquidation, “Casado said with a laugh.