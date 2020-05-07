FAusto Mata was yesterday, together with some friends, fumigating the streets and alleys of La Zurza in Santo Domingo Norte and thus bringing some encouragement to the residents of the neighborhood where he was born and raised.

The actor and comedian the appearance of the Covid-19 coronavirus has touched very closely. He saw one of his uncles die of disease and was very afraid when his father fell ill from the same causes.

Also all the adversities that the pandemic has caused and having to live the quarantine alone at home have made him a better human being, he affirms in his statements to Listin Diario.

One of the concerns that most concern them is the future of art in the country, which involves a working class that is currently at home, penniless and forsaken by the Dominican state.

“Every day I receive calls from many of my colleagues and friends, looking for encouragement and hope that this will change again soon,” he says very discouraged over the phone.

Unlike other artists, Fausto Mata has been fortunate to continue working. His program “Boca de piano es un show” has continued its due transmission, every Saturday at 8:00 on Telemicro, channel 5.

But with the arrival of the pandemic, many plans were left behind, and other economic income disappeared, without yet knowing how it will be recovered.

Positive experience

Regardless of the financial situation and the pain he feels for his peers, the confinement has also had its positive results in the humorist.

“It has been a strong experience in recent months. The first thing is that I have analyzed myself, I have revised my belief and I have come closer to God, because in the midst of the bonanza one forgets God and the pandemic has opened my eyes that life is not mine. It has forced me to review my economy and focus as a father, for being the protector of my three children, “he stressed.

He also confessed that solidarity has manifested itself in him more than ever and he has increased closeness to family and friends. “This pandemic has equaled us all and has taught us to respect nature and to know who our true friends are,” he said.

His fame in PR

Fausto Mata and his friends Aquiles Correa and Tony Pascual “Pachulí”, without intending to, became popular figures in Puerto Rico.

The movie “Sanky Panky”, which initially reached the neighboring pirated island, opened the door to success, achieving other films of Puerto Rican origin such as “Los domirriqueños”, presentations of humorous shows and other artistic activities.

The winds of the past hurricane María (2017) took some plans with them in Borinquen, but there are still others in the portfolio pending to be done. “The affection they have for us in Cuba and Miami, in addition to Puerto Rico, has surprised us all.”

Humor on YouTube

Fausto Mata prepares the first Dominican humor program for his YouTube channel. The one who hopes to premiere this year and for whom he already has the scenery and a cast of comedians who will be working with him.

“It is a project that has me very excited and with which I am sure we can continue to export our humor to other countries,” said the veteran humorist.

JOB

Films pending.

For the release date, the Bou Group tape, “Malos Padres”, which he filmed with Pío la Distingancia and Frank Perozo, was pending. The filming of another film by Roberto Ángel Salcedo is also pending for the month of August.

.