In 2011 the Dominican actor, known for the television series “Mortales” (Telemicro), announced that a girl had been conceived through surrogacy or as a surrogate for rent is popularly known. His little Angelica was already a year and a half old, and he understood that it was time for his new role to be known in his country.

The news, told exclusively for LISTIN DIARIO, caused quite a stir. Even international network programs were interested in his story, which was part of others similar to that of Ricky Martin, who also announced the birth of his twins Mateo and Valentino, that of Miguel Bosé and Elton John who had also formed families in the same condition.

Back then Kevin stood firm, explaining and recounting the why and how he decided to give life and start a family even if it was not the conventional one or the one established by religion.

Today in many countries of the world they celebrate Mother’s Day, and Kevin, who resides in the United States, took the opportunity to share photos, along with a moving message about his role as father and mother at the same time (what many call “ Map”).

“When I decided to become a father through surrogacy, there were many doubts that invaded my mind. In a world where we are often cruel to what we do not understand, answering unprecedented documented questions seemed to be an impossible task, however, the love I felt for that being that did not even exist was stronger and I threw myself dead fear of adventure, to realize 11 years later, that when we do things with love there are many questions that are born answered, “wrote the actor on his Instagram account, who received congratulations from his followers.

Decision

Kevin related, at that time, that the decision took about four years to make and although he knows that he will be subjected to criticism and questioning for being a “mapi” (mommy and daddy at the same time), this did not worry him because happiness that his little girl has given him does not compare to anything in the world, but he was sure that nothing would tarnish the happiness and inexplicable experience he has lived.

The actor was aware that his daughter Angelica would live in a more respectful society and they would not see her as a stranger for being born from a surrogate.

“The world will adapt to a new family model, I know that the traditional family is very important, it is the core of society, but this does not disqualify us to educate healthy children,” he said when he released the news.

After being a dad Kelvin has changed his way of life. “All the decisions I make now I think about whether or not it would be convenient for my daughter. Also his arrival has made me know that I am not a man as handsome as I thought, now I am afraid that something may happen to me, I no longer drink alcohol and take much more care of myself because my daughter’s future depends on me ”.

Although he always wanted to have a daughter, Kelvin did not decide on sex, since two children arrived in the fertilization: female and male, but only the girl survived. “I did not like the method of choosing the sex because when they told me how it was done, I decided that both of them would come. But God only allowed one, “he said. Angelica was born of four pounds and received it eight days after birth.

