The most difficult stage of urban exponent Anuel AA was the time he spent incarcerated in three different places after his arrest in April 2016 due to possession of weapons without legal permission. With a pistol shot he left behind that dark past, he focused on music finding popular support and he was also lucky in love when finding in his Colombian colleague Karol G a new illusion.

Anuel was arrested in 2916 leaving the Tabaco y Ron nightclub in San Juan Puerto Rico, where three pistols were seized and one of them was stolen, according to police reports. On July 19 of that same year, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

At the time of his arrest, police officers told the King of Trap that his career was over. However, they were wrong.

The urban exponent confessed in an interview for a Puerto Rican entertainment show that it never occurred to him to release a record while he was in prison.

“My work team came up with the plan and we kept going, we recorded through cell phones or by phone calls, it was a real jog because many times it did not go well and I had to record and record again and it was very frustrating,” he said.

One of the most difficult moments for him was not being able to see his little son, Pablo, two years old at the time, Anuel explained that it hurt him a lot to miss his first day of school, his birthday, to be with him and that he always spent looking at the family photos he had in his cell.

“I spent a year without being able to see him in the prison of Puerto Rico, they did not accept him on visits, the first thing I did when I got out of prison was to hug him, when I saw him I felt an emotion and I felt that I never wanted to release him,” he said. the excited artist.

At the time of his arrest, Anuel indicated that he knew that he was being taken to prison for all the harshness of his songs and not for the possession of weapons.

By 2016, the trap was not so accepted by society and did not have a position on the radio, and that was one of the aspects that made the artist desperate, but he said that his only refuge was God.

Very angry

“At first I was very angry, I felt a lot of despair because I had many projects in mind and I lasted for like eight months without writing anything, I felt defeated, but then I learned that you have to take the good side out of all life experiences and that’s what I did . In my first months I remember that I did a lot of exercise and sports to control all that anxiety ”, he added.

Inspiration returned when some inmates began to talk about what was playing on the street, and despite the fact that Anuel had not communicated with anyone from the outside world for several months, one day he decided to speak to his manager again.

“One day I called him and said: -Brother, is it true that my songs are playing ?, and he said yes, that he had released several songs and that made me want to go back to creating music again,” he said.

After his stay in prison, the artist explained that he understood that he had to make more commercial songs so that he did not see him as a negative person and that is why in his album “Real hasta la muerte” there is a change in the lyrics.

“I do not want to be seen as something negative, because when they arrested me, everyone was talking about the lyrics of my songs, so with that album (titled” Real hasta la muerte “) what I wanted was to do something different so that they stopped talk all those things about me, ”said Anuel.

After that he became one of the most recognized urban and has managed to make a space for himself with his trap and reggaeton songs. His most recent song, “Keii”, was positioned at the top of the Latin rhythm charts. The video has more than 137 million views. In this way, the dream of Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, his real name, is fulfilled. He was an ordinary young man who longed to be a great musician.

LOVE

Karol G.

In 2018, already in freedom, he began to chat with friends to do a new project and thus met the Colombian Karol G, who today occupies his heart. Both committed and apparently are in no hurry to reach the altar.

A joint.

In the quarantine, Karol G and Anuel AA continue to work and create music for all their followers. They have also collaborated.

.