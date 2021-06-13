Figueres remains with the victory against Igualada (2-1)

06/13/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

The Figueres and the Equalizer ended their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division this Sunday with a victory for Figueres for a score of 2-1. The Figueres He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the Mountain. Regarding the visiting team, the Equalizer He came from winning 3-1 in his fief at At. Horta in the last game held. With this result, the Figuerense team is fourth at the end of the duel, while the Equalizer is ninth.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second period started positively for the Equalizer, which debuted its scoreboard with a bit of Sergio Alvarez moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 48. However, the Figuerense team achieved the equalizer thanks to a goal from Marc medina at 56 minutes. After a new play, the score of the local team increased, which turned the tables in the light, achieving 2-1 thanks to a new goal from Marc medina, which thus achieved a double just moments before the final whistle, in 89, ending the match with the result of 2-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Figueres from Albert Parés relieved Marc medina, Trevino, Gabri Vidal, Pepu Y Maureta for Pol Gomez, Ousman, Marc Barn, Baro Y White, while the technician of the Equalizer, Adrian Jorge, ordered the entry of Benedict, Dani Casado Y Joel huertas to supply Mouleta, Baraldes Y Ehsan.

The match referee showed two yellow cards. Of the two teams, Uri Ayala of the local team and Bernat The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the Figueres is left with 39 points and Equalizer with 24 points.

Data sheetFigueres:Mario Mendoza, Uri Ayala, Ousman (Treviño, min.46), Baro (Pepu, min.57), Torres, Marc Granero (Gabri Vidal, min.57), Daniel, Bastidas, Pol Gómez (Marc Medina, min.46 ), Valverde Da Silva and Blanco (Maureta, min.82)Equalizer:Romans, Mouleta (Benito, min.69), Baraldes (Dani Casado, min.82), Bernat, Adrián Gimeno, Ehsan (Joel Huertas, min.86), Genis Cargol, Casals, Sergio Álvarez, Jhoseppy and Arnau CuadrasStadium:Municipal of VilatenimGoals:Sergio Álvarez (0-1, min. 48), Marc Medina (1-1, min. 56) and Marc Medina (2-1, min. 89)