Seeking to have a different year than it was in 2019, when the club went through one of the most complicated moments in its history, Figueirense entered 2020 with renewed spirit for the season and one of the team’s signings for the new year was that of the left side Sanchez Costa.

The player, who has played for teams such as Ceará and Inter de Lages, returned to Brazilian football after playing for Arouca, from Portugal.

– My adaptation was very smooth. Always good to be in your country, close to family and friends. In addition to the excitement of returning to dispute state and Brazilian Championship – said Sanchez.

– The main difference I see, would be the style of play. Although today we are much more tactical than in the past, in Brazil we prioritize more technical quality and improvisation in the creation of plays than in the Portuguese championship – added the athlete who made 23 matches in Portugal.

Since arriving at the club, the full-back has played in four matches of the Catarinense Championship, all as a starter and stayed on the field for 308 minutes. With Sanchez on the field, Figueira won two games.

– I’m feeling good, I was very well received by everyone, the board has been giving me the support I need, the technical staff is giving me a lot of confidence to develop to the fullest with the team, the players have also received me very well and the fans come very supportive since the beginning of the games – evaluated.

The state championship was paralyzed due to the new coronavirus, in addition, group training was also suspended. The player talked about what he has been doing during this period:

– I have been training daily, I try to maintain a balanced diet, without exaggeration and I spend the rest of the day with the family watching movies, series, reading a book.

The Santa Catarina Championship had its first phase played in full. Figueirense finished third with 15 points. In the quarter-finals, the opponent will be Juventus from Jaraguá do Sul. The biggest winner, Alvinegro is looking for his 19th victory in the competition.

