Figo KO Pablo Iglesias again: “So much hypocrisy, how do you like to classify people by neighborhoods”

Luis Figo He was a Ballon d’Or on the pitch and is also becoming a star on social media. Specifically on Twitter, a tool in which the former Real Madrid and Barcelona has become the scourge of the radical left represented by a Pablo Iglesias that continues in campaign mode making toasts to the sun. And as is usual in recent months, the former footballer has put him back in his place.

The last left hook that Luis Figo has given Pablo Iglesias has been related to his electoral proclamation, which is based on discriminating against people because of their place of birth. Therefore, the former Real Madrid wanted to quote a video of Pablo Iglesias in which the candidate from Podemos to the Community of Madrid left as headline: “That the Salamanca district is not the one that decides the future of the people of Madrid.”

Before this publication, Luis Figo has not stayed and incidentally has again left Pablo Iglesias portrayed on the social network Twitter. “So much hypocrisy, how you like to classify people by neighborhood”, wrote the former soccer player in a message that has won the praise of a large number of users and has become a trend.

So much Hypocrisy !!

How do you like to classify people by Neighborhoods !!! 👎🏻 https://t.co/sqmuOrNBtK – Luís Figo (@LuisFigo) April 11, 2021

And is that Luis Figo in recent months it has become the scourge of the left on social media. There have been many occasions in which the winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2000 has punished the lurching of both Pablo Iglesias and his entire entourage, as well as the social-communist government of Pedro Sánchez.