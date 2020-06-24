DTU returns with its “Open Pit” event for the month of July | Fight News

The Mexican professional wrestling company DTU, brings this summer its second streaming event, within the framework of the reactivation of show business in Mexico, after the coronavirus contingency. This is “DTU Open Sky: Struggles, Sun and Pool”, which will be presented on July 17 at 8:00 pm Mexico, through streaming.

After the success of “Rancho de México”, DTU revealed the plan to continue offering Wrestling for the fans, this time, radically changing the context to enjoy High Impact, Nexus and Extreme Wrestling matches, but this time, enjoying of a good tan, with bathing suits and swimming pools.

🌤️ ⛱️, 🩳👙This summer at DTU we offer you our 2nd broadcast event… Posted by DTU Mexican Professional Wrestling on Friday, June 19, 2020

In addition, DTU will present a women’s match, with the participation of Diosa Quetzal, one of the fans’ favorites in recent years and one more fighter, which the company is about to announce.

To purchase the event, you just have to follow the link and then send an inbox to the official facebook page “DTU Professional Mexican Wrestling”, with proof of payment. The advance cost of the digital pass is $ 50 MXN and the day of the event $ 70MXN, which is definitely worth it for everything you can enjoy.

On its social networks DTU will continue to announce the details, so we recommend following them.

It will be a good opportunity to show all your qualities and rich heritage on the green canvas.

Send inbox with proof of payment and voila! You have access to digital transmission 📱💻

The day of the event will cost $ 70

