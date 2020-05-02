Rihanna, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston distanced themselves from their parents

They are famous, they are millionaires, but they are also people who, like any other, have problems within their families. The difference is that in his case the treasons, mistreatment, fraud and disputes were made public.

For some there was a happy ending with reconciliation included, but in other cases it seems that conflicts are more powerful than any blood tie.

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star dragged conflicts from his childhood due to the separation from his parents.

In a 2018 interview with Elle, the actress acknowledged that her mother, Nancy Dow, became an “exhausting” figure. “He was from this world of, ‘Honey, take better care of yourself,’ or ‘Honey, put on your best face.'”

“She was a very critical woman with me. She had been a young model, she was fantastic and dazzling … I don’t have that light that she was looking for in me ”, she confessed in another interview.

Jennifer Aniston with her mother, Nancy Dow

Her problems became even more tense when Dow published a memoir in 1999 called From Mother and Daughter to Friends, with Aniston’s face on the entire cover.

The situation only worsened over time, to the extent that they stopped talking for five years and Aniston He didn’t even invite her to his wedding to Justin Theroux.

Before Nancy’s death in May 2016, Aniston managed to make peace with her.

Nancy Dow died in 2016

“My mom said those things because she really loved me. It was not her trying to be a bitch or knowing that she was going to do some deep wounds that she would later spend a lot of money to undo. She did it because with that she grew up,” the actress explained in late 2018, now free of any rancor.

But Aniston’s problems did not occur only with her mother, it was only learned this week that the actress decided to iron out rough edges with her father, whom she long pointed out for having abandoned her when she was little.

Aniston did not have a good relationship with her father either, but they reconciled (REUTERS)

A source close to the actress revealed to a British media that, after years of not speaking to her, Jennifer has been in constant contact with John Aniston.

“Jennifer has not spoken to her for years, but since the coronavirus crisis, she has been on the phone almost every day and not just brief conversations. It is as if she has realized that life is very short and wants her relationship Be with John as best you can and he is delighted that they have reconciled. “

Madonna

The emotional blow that caused the death of his mother would also lead to a complicated relationship between Madonna and her brothers.

“The Queen of Pop” was defined as “Horrible and bad” by his brother Anthony Ciccone, who lived as a destitute for several years.

“From the beginning I never loved her, and she never loved me. We never loved each other,” Anthony confessed about his sister.

Anthony Ciccone and Madonna

But that was not the only family problem of the singer.

Her brother Christopher, who collaborated with her as a dancer, dressing room assistant, artistic and tour director, published in July 2008. Life With my sister Madonna, a book where he detailed the distance between the two.

In addition to the book, Christpher repeatedly spoke of how he felt manipulated by the star to work for free and confessed that he felt more like his “servant” than his brother.

Christopher Ciccone wrote a book about his life with Madonna (Veronica Guerman / Teleshow.com)

The drop that spilled the glass came when, via email, the singer accused him of stealing money from her, “of defrauding her after twenty years of being the only person who had not done it» “.

Here too there was a happy ending, because Christopher revealed in 2012 that they were “brother and sister” again.

“What happens between us is private now and no other book will be published… From now on we will be brother and sister. It was wonderful to get back in touch and it wasn’t just with her, after the book, I also had the opportunity to reconnect with my family. ”

Rihanna

The difficult relationship between the Barbadian singer and her father, Ronald Fenty, was uncovered in January last year when she sued him for fraud.

According to Umbrella’s interpreter, her father and his partner, Moses Perkins, they used his name to make money launching Fenty Entertainment, a production and talent company, in 2017, the same year Rihanna debuted her Fenty line of cosmetics.

Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he has no authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf. nor have you been authorized to use your name, intellectual property or advertising rights. Similarly, neither Mr. Perkins nor the company have any affiliation with Rihanna, ”the lawsuit stated.

Rihanna and Ronald Fenty

The star acknowledged in a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey that she owed her father a lot. “He taught me everything,” he told the presenter. “As horrible as it was for my mother, sometimes it doesn’t compare to how great he was as a father.”

But years later, he took action against something he considered unfair, since Ronald not only used the name of Fenty in the entertainment company, he also tried to register it for a line of hotels and to negotiate concerts not authorized by the singer.

Rihanna seemed to leave the problems in the past and it was only learned this month that she sent a respirator to her father, who was infected with coronavirus.

Angelina Jolie

The Hollywood star and her brother, James Haven, never forgot their father’s abandonment, Jon Voight, after separating from his mother.

But it was in 2001 that Angelina distanced herself radically from him, after the actor spoke about her emotional health shortly after her separation from Billy Bob Thornton.

Jon Voight and daughter Angelina Jolie stopped having contact for years (Grosby Group)

Neither Angelina nor James missed an opportunity to rant against Voight, who in 2007 released a statement to defend himself.

“I am disheartened by the fact that my children want to show a bad image of me“She commented in the message where she attributed the attitude of her children to her” inability to forget about the years of chronic anger from her mother (Marchelin Bertrand), who understandably felt quite hurt when we divorced. “

Back then, Bertrand was deceased for a few months, and Voight thought that perhaps this would have worsened the situation with his children, with whom he had not spoken for years.

“I continually send you my love and I am always available for them, for anything they need from me ”.

Angelina did not forgive her father for his abandonment (AP)

It took ten years for the star and her father to appear together at an event. Voight attended the premiere of First They Killed My Father, a movie directed by Jolie.

The rapprochement between the two occurred much earlier, when Brad Pitt insisted to his then partner on the importance of healing the relationship with his father.

In February 2011, it became known that Voight traveled to Venice to meet the actress and meet her six grandchildren.

Courtney Love

In the case of the widow of Kurt Cobain, it was his daughter Frances Bean who decided to cut any link with her.

During her daughter’s childhood, Courtney repeatedly lost custody and when Frances turned 17 she applied for a restraining order against her mother.

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain (Shutterstock)

Although they have tried to regain their relationship, it appears that Courtney’s injuries to her daughter are deep.

“Some guys were like ‘oh I didn’t do my trial’ and I was like ‘oh no, last night I had to call paramedics to wash my mom’s stomach,’ a different set of priorities,” Frances explained in an interview. for the RuPaul podcast.

Ariel Winter

In late 2012 the star of Modern Family she was removed from her home by allegations of physical and emotional abuse against his mother, Crystal Workman.

According to court records, the woman constantly insulted and slapped the then-14-year-old teenager.

Ariel Winter suffered physical and emotional abuse from her mother

What Ariel lived with her mother was hell. In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, the actress confessed that Workman forced her to wear inappropriate clothing for her age, with the idea of ​​sexualizing her.

“People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If I had had a nude scene at that age, surely my mother would have said yes. ”

Ariel officially emancipated from her mother in 2015

She was also forced to stay up late at entertainment events, her mother kept her on a strict diet, and neglected her education.

Workman has always denied the allegations, but years have passed without him speaking to his daughter again.

Eminem

The rapper and his mother, Deborah R. Nelson-Mathers, reached the point of public accusations.

In his song Cleaning my closet, Eminem pointed it out not only for mistreat it but also for trying to intoxicate him with psychotropics.

Eminem apologized in 2014 to his mother

But she responded with her book My son Marshall, my son Eminem, where she said that the singer was a depressive maniac who had dramatized his childhood so that more people accepted it.

After years of conflict, she recorded the song Dear Marshall to apologize for having miseducated him and he did the same with “Headlights” where he admitted his guilt for taking the matter so far. “I will always love you because you will always be my mother,” he said at the end of the song.

Tori Spelling

Any doubts about the type of relationship that the former Beverly Hills 90210 had with her mother was clarified when the latter identified her as responsible for the death of her own father, the producer. Aaron Spelling, in 2006.

Candy Spelling claimed that Aaron’s life fell apart when Tori left her home.

Tori with her brother Randy and parents Aaron and Candy Spelling (Instagram)

“He didn’t feel like living after that anymore. He did everything he could do for his daughter, but she did not want to hear about him again when I couldn’t do anything else for her, “said Candy.

Tori solved the problems with her mother

Time brought calm to their troubled relationship and last year Tori revealed that things were fine with her mother.

