fighting zombie cars

If the user wants to keep the car off, you will have to request an extension. This procedure can be done at the Traffic Headquarters a maximum of two months before the end date of the temporary withdrawal. In the event that the extension is not requested, the vehicle will automatically will be back in active status and will have the same administrative and fiscal obligations as the rest. Do not forget that a low-cost car does not pay IVTM, nor does it have the obligation to pass ITV or have insurance.

This measure is intended to put an end to the abusive use of temporary leave, which also resulted in some workshops scrapping cars illegally without going through an Authorized Treatment Center (CAT). Another novelty included in the Royal Decree is that it is obliged to pass an inspection ITV for cars declared total loss by insurance companies. With this they want to prevent the holder from being able to continue circulating with it or transfer it to another user.

In case you want move a vehicle to another country where it is going to be registered, the withdrawal must be reported due to exportation or community transit and the car will have to leave the country in three months. If this time has passed, it continues to circulate in Spain, it will be registered in the General Vehicle Registry of the DGT. In this way, they want to avoid fictitious losses to avoid tax obligations. If the vehicle to be exported has more than four years or have had an accident, it will be required to pass a technical inspection.

Other novelties that the DGT brings is that they will be able to officially terminate the cars that have not been insured or have not passed the ITV in the last ten years. It is also possible to request the rehabilitation of historic vehicles that have previously been discharged permanently, in the event that they have special historical interest or uniqueness. The entry into force of these measures it will be in 2022.