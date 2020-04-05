Armories are as essential to the Trump Administration as hospitals, pharmacies or supermarkets. The Homeland Security Department decreed this week that arms sales shops could remain open across the United States during the Coronavirus pandemic quarantine. Pressure from organizations like National Rifle Association (National Rifle Association) or the National Sports Shooting Foundation (National Shooting Sports Foundation) was so strong that the White House had to give in. This, beyond that Trump is a promoter of the right to bear arms and received millions of dollars from the war industry for his campaign.

The arms one is not the only powerful lobby that lobbies for its interests in Washington. The pharmaceutical industry is doing its thing. They pull so that only certain drugs are experimented to fight Covid19 or that the tests are derived to friendly laboratories or hospitals. The Governor of the State of New York – the one most affected by the pandemic – Andrew Cuomo, He had to publicly denounce that the possibility of carrying out more tests to detect those infected was being restricted because essential infrastructures for work were not enabled. He was referring to the study center that works in a historical building of Lake Success, a suburb located between Long Island and Queens counties. The place was designed to house Army engineers during World War II. The building has something like a lagoon on the roof to confuse enemy planes in the event of a bombardment. A huge company laboratory is now operating there. Northwell Health It controls 23 hospitals and 800 other health centers around the country. He is one of the first to develop a protocol to detect the SARS-CoV-2, the technical name of the virus that causes Covid-19. It has the capacity to do around 2,000 tests per day and deliver the results in approximately one hour. But the Food and Drug Administration, The body that regulates medicinal products had not authorized that laboratory to work to combat the pandemic. According to official reports released by various New York newspapers, there was pressure from other laboratories to delay the process. Everything was cleared as soon as Governor Cuomo shouted in the sky.

And if it is not the lobby, it is ignorance regarding science by Donald Trump who continues to spread theories launched by his beloved television channel Fox News. On March 18, a group of French researchers gave the international scientific community a review in which they said that it was possible that the virus could be fought with hydroxychloroquine, the drug that has been used for decades to fight malaria, combined with the antibiotic azithromycin. They showed some positive results, but nothing definitive and several prestigious scientists came out to criticize the study methodology. But one of the Fox presenters, Tucker Carlson, broke the news as if the cure for the pandemic had been found. The next day, Trump replayed it at a press conference as if it were proven truth. “Very promising first results”, The president said about the conclusions of the French scientists. And added that “I think it can be, according to what I saw, it can be a turning point” in this crisis. In the report that the White House gives to the press every day, one of the correspondents asked the doctor Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and senior advisor to Trump, if he believed hydroxychloroquine was effective. “My answer is no”, said Fauci, a man who proved to be the most balanced and sensible of the team close to the president. Trump turned red and controlling his anger, he took the microphone and said looking directly at the journalist who had asked the question: “It may work, it may not. I feel good about what I said. That’s all, just a feeling, you know, smart boy. “

Governor Cuomo has also publicly clashed with Trump several times. For example, when the President announced that he was going to order the total quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, without consulting him. He showed his deep annoyance on camera. He knew that his state was going to explode from infected. “We are the canary of the coal mine”Cuomo said in reference to what happens in New York going to be an example of what can happen across the country. The prospects for the United States are not rosy: more than a quarter of a million people can die. Despite that, Trump stated that he wanted to lift most of the restrictions immediately after Easter to revitalize the economy. “The remedy cannot be worse than the disease”, He repeated despite the fact that his advisers such as Dr. Fauci recommended keeping quarantine as long as possible to avoid a second wave of infected people that could be devastating. Trump knows that his reelection will depend on the state of the economy. High unemployment and a prolonged recession would force him to move out of the historic Washington residence. Another White House correspondent asked him which of his advisers had recommended that he lift the restrictions, the president replied that “If it were for the doctors, we would be in quarantine for two years”. Fauci was again lapidary: “Times are dictated by the virus.”

In a new flick, the President announced that it would extend the social distancing measures until the end of April. He never spoke of returning to normal after Easter, which already seems impossible.

Fauci ended with special custody of the FBI in the face of death threats he received from those who support Trump.

“The President will have blood on his hands”, threw blunt Keith Martin, director of the Consortium of Universities for Global Health, at New York Times. “You cannot prioritize the economy over people’s health,” he added. Trump responded on Twitter by attacking the “LameStream Media” (the pathetic press) for reporting on these forecasts. He wrote that “the media” are “the dominant force in trying to keep my country closed as long as possible hoping that it will detract from my electoral success” Last Wednesday, after Mitt Romney, the only Republican senator who voted in favor of the impeachment impeachment trial of the president, announced that he had failed Covid19, Trump mockingly tweeted: “I am so happy that I can hardly speak”. In subsequent conferences, the billionaire continued to insist that he will revive the economy immediately after Easter.

Just in case, Trump voters in the Midwest arm themselves in case the economy doesn’t take off and the social situation becomes unsustainable. In recent weeks, firearm sales have skyrocketed. Background checks, the barometer that measures those sales, had already hit record numbers in January and February, likely fueled by a presidential election year. The television networks showed in the last days long lines to enter the armories in Wisconsin, Ohio and Texas. The FBI reported that there was 3.7 million background checks in March to acquire weapons, the most in a month since 1998. March 16 was the worst day: Background orders increased across the country by 300% compared to the same date last year, according to statistics kept by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gun manufacturers. Since February 23, every day the sale doubled compared to 2019, explained Mark Oliva, spokesman for the group. “When people see that the authorities cannot guarantee their safety, they will take measures to be safe. That is why we have that Second Amendment (the one that gives the right to bear arms), ”said Oliva. “This is a problem of both health and public safety”he added.

Social media exploded with messages mocking both Trump and those running to buy weapons. “They think they can fight the virus with bullets”, was one of the most retweeted.