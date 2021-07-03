Fighting intensifies in Afghanistan amid US withdrawal in late August

July 3, 2021 July 3, 2021

Hundreds of Taliban were killed in violent fighting with the Afghan army in various provinces of the country, the government reported Saturday, coinciding with the announcement that the United States will complete its withdrawal from the country at the end of August.

The news from Washington came after US and NATO troops left Bagram Air Base, the center of operations for coalition forces during two decades of fighting the Taliban and their al Qaeda allies.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 300 Taliban fighters have been killed in fighting against government forces, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Many of them succumbed to airstrikes, including an offensive on Saturday before dawn in the southern province of Helmand, the scene of frequent clashes between the two sides.

There was a suspicion that the Afghan forces would suffer difficulties without the air support provided so far by the United States.

“In recent days, the Afghan air force has intensified its attacks against the Taliban hideouts and insurgents have suffered casualties,” Attaullah Afghan, a member of the Helmand provincial council, told ..

The Taliban rejected the government’s claims.

Both sides often exaggerate the damage inflicted on the other party and their claims are difficult to verify independently.

Fighting has intensified across the country since the United States began the final withdrawal of its 2,500 remaining troops on May 1.

The Taliban seized dozens of districts from government forces, something that did not alter the Pentagon’s will to end America’s longest war.

On Friday, US and NATO troops handed over the Bagram air base to the Afghan army.

– “History repeats itself” –

During these years, hundreds of thousands of US and NATO servicemen passed through this base north of Kabul, which looked almost like a miniature city.

Bagram was of great military importance, but also symbolic.

“For many Afghans, Bagram is remembered as the focus of more than one foreign intervention, as it was also the main air base for the Soviets during their occupation of the country,” said Andrew Watkins, Afghanistan expert at the International Crisis Group.

“Not only has it been a point of entry for the majority of foreign troops that have passed through the country since 2011, but it has also hosted many of the air assets that have given Afghanistan’s security forces a vital advantage on the battlefield. ”He added.

The departure of Bagram’s coalition troops fueled concern that Afghanistan would be drawn into a new civil war, as occurred after the Soviet withdrawal in the 1990s.

“I see that history repeats itself. The Americans do the same as the Russians: they leave without ending the war, ”said Dawood Hotak, a Kabul resident.

“I feel that our country will return to a civil war as the Taliban have intensified their offensive and the Americans are leaving,” he continued.

From the White House, US President Joe Biden on Friday tried to assuage these fears and assured that his army would be able to provide firepower to help the Afghan government forces if they needed it.

The media indicates that the Pentagon will probably keep 600 troops in Afghanistan to monitor the huge US diplomatic complex in Kabul.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Bagram’s departure did not imply that the withdrawal from Afghanistan will be completed in a matter of days, but that it will be completed “at the end of August.”

