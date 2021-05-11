Fighting for his life Miguel Palmer, his daughter denounces her partner | INSTAGRAM

Since last April 2 the actor Miguel Palmer, 78, has been hospitalized and now in urgent need of blood donors in a hospital in the center of CDMX as communicated by his daughter Valeria Palmer, however what today caused outrage on social networks was information that a person nearby provided the media.

It is said that the actress Edith kleiman has been responsible for the actor is fighting for his life, after having kept it in terrible conditions and after having suffered two heart attacks.

Regarding the above, it is said that his daughter Valeria Palmer is already on the move and has filed a complaint against his partner for the crime of “omission of assistance or care”, something quite serious that has been incredible for users who cannot believe that their own partner has treated them that way.

According to information provided by the medium of the show “TV Notes” They answered some questions on the subject, the first being the state of Don Miguel Angel Palmer, to which it was said that he is admitted to the Star Medical hospital on the Suburb Rome and that he can not walk or speak, he finds himself with oxygenation, severe dehydration, anemia, septicemia and even heart problems, he even had to be processed with a catheterization, each time the doctors find him more ailments.

The doctors wondered why they had not taken him to the hospital before, assuring “that he is miraculously alive”, since he had two cerebral infarcts and four mini pulmonary infarcts. He was not treated at the time and for this reason he lost the ability to walk, his left leg and arm are paralyzed and he has a hard time speaking.

According to sources indicate that for five years he has been with his partner Edith kleiman and that even she did not allow her daughter to see her father, she even restricted friendships, a fact that is now under scrutiny thanks to the fact that this situation has been communicated.

The outrageous information continues, Valeria communicated with her father via telephone, they spoke a short time ago on her birthday on October 26, 2020 and they were very pleased to have heard at Christmas everything began to change, her partner separated them and her The actor’s health was deteriorating, it is said that they also controlled his calls and that they even changed the plates of his house so that no one else could enter.

That was when his daughter began to notice the strange behaviors that were happening so she went to look for him at his house but without success, she could not access. This is how in this past March Valeria found out that they wanted to send her father to “the actor’s house” so her daughter spoke to intervene, but her partner assured that it was he who had decided it, by the way without leaving them talk between father and daughter one more time.

The source continued to assure that Valeria investigated when her father had the vaccine and went to wait for him outside his house on April 2, when he realized the conditions in which he was, they took him out carrying him in a plastic chair without a mask. very skinny without color and even shaking.

His daughter immediately called a patrol and an ambulance, as soon as the paramedics arrived they took him away urgently and he was taken to the hospital. His partner defended himself saying that he needed the vaccine but later ended up walking away.

According to rumors, the lady was very resentful of Miguel, according to why he denied her as a couple and could have been part of a strange and macabre revenge.

At this time Valeria Palmer is very angry and sad, she filed a complaint with the prosecutor for the investigation of the crime of violence, in fact the lady already has a restraining order so she cannot see him until the necessary process is done before the authorities .