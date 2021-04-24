Fighting climate change will “create millions of well-paying jobs,” Biden said

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden highlighted on Friday the “opportunity to create millions of well-paying jobs” that offers the necessary investment in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure to curb climate change.

“It’s an opportunity to create millions of high-paying jobs around the world in innovative sectors,” said Biden. During the beginning of the closing day of the Summit of Leaders on the Climate organized by the White House, he specified that “this challenge and these opportunities will be faced by the workers of all nations.”

The mandatary cited his $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure plan, to be approved by Congress, as an example of the new economic impulse that the fight against the climate crisis supposes.

Biden assured that it is about “creating better economies for our children and grandchildren.”

Climate summit

The second day of the Summit, which brings together more than 40 world leaders, focuses on collaboration between the public and private sector. The goal: to achieve the ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets announced Thursday.

This Friday’s participants include Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill Foundation, and Melinda Gates; Michael Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy for Climate; and Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

The United States (USA), Brazil, Japan and South Korea announced on Thursday new goals to cut their emissions and reach climate neutrality in 2050. This is something that the European Union (EU) also assumed and which other powers, such as China and Russia, promised to approach.

Specifically, Biden has pledged to accelerate its emission reductions to between 50% and 52% by 2030 from 2005 levels, double its initial target under the Paris Agreement.