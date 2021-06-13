Fighting climate change and challenges from China and Russia, the other promises of the G7

LONDON.

The leaders of G7 they got engaged this Sunday to to help to the world to stop the pandemic from coronavirus, stop the climate change and face the challenges raised by China Y Russia, at the closing of a summit who sought to show his renewed Unit.

At the end of three days of intense agenda in his first meet in person in almost two years, on an idyllic beach in south-west England, the Heads of State and of government from Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan and the UK, published an ambitious statement of intents.

They commit to protect 30% of the land and oceans by 2030, seeking to stop the loss of biodiversity, and to cut their carbon emissions by half compared to 2010.

This includes the obligation to stop financing coal-fired power plants abroad by the end of this year.

British host Boris Johnson, who made combating climate change a priority at the summit before the UN climate conference in Glasgow in November, said the G7 wants to “promote a global green industrial revolution. to transform our way of life. “

There is a direct relationship between reducing emissions, restoring nature, creating jobs and ensuring long-term economic growth, “he added.

However, environmentalists criticized promises they deemed insufficient.

“Without an agreement to end all new fossil fuel projects – something that must be done this year if we want to limit the dangerous rise in global temperature – this plan falls short,” denounced the director of Greenpeace in the United Kingdom. , John Sauven.

Vaccines, recovery and human rights

The summit also addressed the response to the pandemic with a statement to help prevent future health crises and a promise to donate one billion covid-19 vaccines to underprivileged countries, beginning this August and ending in 2022.

For her part, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, stressed the need to help developing countries overcome the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, warning of the risk of “dangerously divergent recoveries”.

In this sense, the G7 announced a plan promoted by the United States to help “low and middle income countries”, from Latin America to the Pacific, to recover from the pandemic, with the development of infrastructures focused on climate, health , the digital world and the fight against inequality.

Dubbed “Rebuilding the Better World” and estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars, its clear objective is to counter a Chinese project called “New Silk Roads”, consisting of major works abroad.

The G7 also requested a more in-depth study by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the “origins of covid-19”, with the participation of China, which it urged on the other hand to “respect human rights” in the region of Xinjiang, home to the Uighur Muslim minority, and in Hong Kong, where Beijing has cracked down on defenders of democracy.

He also called on Russia to put an end to its “destabilizing activities”, including interference in the democratic systems of other countries and cyberattacks with data theft programs attributed to groups in that country.

And he urged Moscow to comply with its international human rights obligations, “urgently” investigated the use of chemical weapons on its territory and ending “its systematic repression of civil society and independent media.”

‘New momentum’ with Biden

The leaders took advantage of this long-awaited meeting in person to renew their ties after four years of discord with Donald Trump. His successor in the White House, Joe Biden, strove to open a new chapter in the Western alliance, well received by his partners.

It’s not that the world is no longer in trouble over the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States. But we are working on solutions to those problems with new momentum. And I think it is very good that we have made more concrete in this G7, “said German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Most leaders will meet again in Brussels on Monday at a NATO summit, before Biden heads to his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, promising to deliver a strong message.

