Fighting Anthony Joshua is in danger

The lucrative fight for the unification of the world heavyweight title that the British were to celebrate on August 14 in Saudi Arabia Tyson fury, WBC champion, and his compatriot Anthony Joshua, head of the WBA, the IBF and the OMB, could be postponed following the decision of a US judge.

According to the British newspaper Daly Star after a publication by ESPN Ringside, after months of dispute, the judge Daniel weinstein ruled that Fury must face the American before September 15 Deontay Wilder, which would prevent him from doing so against Joshua on August 14. The decision of the American judge is not binding in itself, but could be admissible in court, say the British media.

Following the seventh round KO victory of Fury about Wilder in the fight they starred in on February 22, 2020 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, a rematch of the tie that ended the one they held on December 1, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the highly anticipated third match between Both were delayed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they never reached an agreement to celebrate it.

After months of bickering and when Tyson fury I had already agreed to fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, the judge’s decision Daniel weinstein to rule that the ‘gypsy king’ must confront Wilder In a third fight before September 15, he could prevent the duel between the two Brits, which ESPN reported would report 75 million dollars per head (about 62 million euros), from being played on August 14.

Despite the judge’s decision, the promoter of Fury, Frank Warren, assured that he remains determined to face Joshua.

“Until we find an amicable agreement with the representatives of Deontay Wilder, I cannot guarantee that the fight will take place,” he admitted. “But we are working hard to make this happen. We spoke last night and we hope to do so ”, he added. Warren.

If an agreement cannot be reached, “Tyson, if he wishes, he will go and face Wilder. Those are the only two options, ”added the promoter.

The opinion issued by Weinstein does not foresee any sum for the compensation of Wilder and allows to delay the September 15 deadline, if the two parties can reach an agreement.

Neither Fury neither Wilder have fought since they did it in Las Vegas more than a year ago in what was the first loss of the American, since Fury remains undefeated in 31 fights.

It may interest you