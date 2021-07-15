“Fighting Ali was difficult for me because he was a good man” ﹣Earnie Shavers

(Photo: Supplied

One of the most lethal punchers of the heavyweights was Earnie Shavers, his style gave problems to boxers with elusive style and good jab, among these were Larry Holmes and Muhammad Ali, but nevertheless in his memoirs he wrote how he was sad to fight with Ali because of the great appreciation I felt towards him:

“Fighting with Ali was difficult for me because he was a good man, he was my idol, before facing us he had helped me several times, he let me use his training ground for free, giving me advice on what to do against other boxers, I loved him personally and you hate to see a legend like him defeated, but at the same time he fought for my family and for me ”.

It was a tough fight for Muhammad who despite everything won by unanimous decision. Almost always Ali became friends with his opponents (except Frazier who hated him for years), who spoke highly of him implying what a great person he was.