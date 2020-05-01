There is no doubt that the Money In The Bank briefcase gives those who get it a wonderful opportunity to become the maximum champion of the company, but it does not always go as expected; here are the fighters who did not manage to exchange the MITB briefcase.

Fighters who did not redeem the MITB briefcase

Mr Kennedy (2007): after obtaining the briefcase at Wrestlemania XXIII he bet it in a fight against Edge being this the first fight where the briefcase was bet. The R-category superstar won the match and MR Kennedy lost the briefcase.

John Cena (2012): He won the Raw briefcase in the ladder match that year and in the 1000th episode of the red mark, he challenged the WWE champion to a match by making the exchange effective before it. Cena won the fight by disqualification since while doing an STF to CM Punk the Big Show attacked him so the marine won the fight but not the championship since by disqualification the title does not change hands.

Damien Sandow (2013): He won the briefcase and in the Raw episode I challenge John Cena in a fight and after the match he tried to redeem the briefcase but without success.

Baron Corbin (2017): he won the SmackDown match and in a match of the champion of that time Jinder Mahal vs John Cena at the end of the match the lone wolf came out to exchange the briefcase but Cena distracted him and the modern maharaja retained the championship

Braun Strowman (2018): after winning the briefcase Braun tried unsuccessfully to exchange the briefcase several times but Brock Lensnar attacked him until in Hell in a Cell he decided to exchange before the fight against Roman Reings that ended in disqualification because the beast Brock Lesnar attacked the two fighters .

The briefcase gives you a unique opportunity to be the Main Event but it is clear that you have to know how to take advantage of the opportunity if you cannot go from the sky to the ground in an instant

