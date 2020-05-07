The fighters who will participate in UFC card 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, were tested on arrival and many are isolating themselves in their rooms as the mixed martial arts dispute prepares to return amid the Covid -19 pandemic.

Donald Cerrone 06/08/2019 Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Photo: .

The event was scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn, New York, but ended up being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. An attempt to place the card on tribal lands in California was aborted when the UFC was pressured by Disney, owner of ESPN broadcast partner.

With the relaxation of isolation measures in some US states, the dispute that will mark the UFC’s return will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida, with a fight for the interim lightweight belt between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje as a highlight.

The traditional presentation that brings together fighters and journalists was replaced by an online event at the fighters’ hotel, with Ferguson appearing on the UFC webcam wearing a black mask while answering questions.

“I don’t feel any difference. I always went to work … I don’t pay attention to anything other than smiling and making sure people understand that we’re here for everyone,” he said.

“Obviously, it is a little quieter, and obviously we have no fans. The only reason we are fighting is for the fans.”

The UFC did not respond to a request from . for information on health and safety procedures.

