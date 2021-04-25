Fighters react to Kamaru Usman’s KO of Jorge Masvidal

Fight

Before the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal there was a lot of talk about the striking of ‘Gamebred.’ There were even those who said that the champion had no chance to compete with Masvidal in the fight standing up.

All those voices were silenced by Kamaru Usman’s powerful right hand. The Nigerian struck down Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 main event held in Jacksonville, Florida. In this way, Usman retained the welterweight belt and left the mixed martial arts community speechless.

As soon as the fight ended, the fighters began to flood social networks with their reactions. Although he did not manifest himself on social networks, Colby Covington took advantage of being present in the arena and was interviewed for ESPN.

“Kamaru took eight minutes longer than it would have taken me to finish Jorge Masvidal every time we practice. Kamaru shouldn’t be happy and congratulating himself on beating a hired hand like that. He knew it was possible that he would knock him out because Jorge was going to worry about not getting knocked down. Usman knows that with me the duel of styles is different and he cannot bring me down. “

“Greatest Welterweight of ALL TIME! Jesus! That right hand was a missile! “

“There is no discussion now!”

“I respect Jorge Masvidal, a true sports legend. Speedy recovery.”

“Usman is the TRUTH!”

“Wow, that right hand came heavy.”

“Wow, Usman, amazing!”

“Can not be! The Nigerian Nightmare! “

Remember that on our YouTube channel you can find Usman’s press conference at the end of UFC 261

Kamaru Usman Post UFC 261 Conference

