Fighters prepare for their lawsuits in Tlalnepantla, Mexico

The boxers of the Sport Boxing and HR Box gym, prepare intensely for their commitments.

With great demand in the gym and taking care of every detail to arrive as best as possible for their respective encounters on the 21st of this month at the López Mateos Arena, in Tlalnepantla, it is like the boxers Alan Rosas, Jonathan Castillo, Iván Salazar and Luz Elena Argüello , work under the supervision of former national champion Ramón Euroza.

The quartet of boxers will be part of the undercard where Mariana Juárez will fight Kandy Sandoval. Said boxing evening is presented by Silva Boxing and Divided Decision starting at 5 pm.

It was at the Sport Boxing gym where the four fighters had an interesting sparring session with young amateur boxers from the HR gym of coaches Armando Huitron, Maricarmen Rodríguez and Everardo González, who demanded the maximum and did not shrink from the momentum of the professionals.

Luis Ocampo raffled off the physical with the professional Jonathan Castillo; likewise Alan Rosas with the experienced “Jaguar” Mejía; the amateur David Brindis with the “Motorcito” Salazar; Luz Elena with the young Hannia Trujillo.

Highlight the work of the flyweight and next to debut Luis Ceja, who had a lot of drive and had a good between with Luis Rosales, who is already preparing for his duel for the vacant national bantamweight belt against the “Muslim” Lucrecio to be held on May 29 in Neza.