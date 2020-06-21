It’s WWE News wrap-up time, and it’s been a very interesting week in WWE, and the biggest story came out at the end of RAW when WWE confirmed their second COVID-19-infected wrestler.

People in the backstage area were also reportedly unhappy with The Street Profits as they went off the script on RAW, which also received much criticism on social media.

A team has reportedly been buried on WWE TV, and has been replaced by two veteran wrestlers who have their second chance.

There are also some speculations regarding Edge’s wrestling career after his serious injury to Backlash.

Finally, we have a long list of RAW and SmackDown Superstars who have expressed their desire to work on NXT. This and more below in the summary of WWE News.

WWE wrestler tests positive for Covid-19

WWE released a statement at the end of RAW, confirming the news that a development talent had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dave Meltzer revealed more details about the positive test and the results of the test carried out the next day.

Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the talent that tested positive was a WWE NXT Women’s Superstar, which has not been used on TV. However, she was part of the crowd’s fans and was used on June 9.

Meltzer added that, based on the test results received so far, no other talent or employee had contracted because of the aforementioned fighter.

All this chaos caused the SmackDown recordings to be canceled, and rescheduled for June 26.

WWE News: The Forgotten Sons are buried because of Jaxson Ryker

The Forgotten Sons will not be seen on WWE TV for the foreseeable future.

Sean Ross Sapp was the first to report on Fightful Select that WWE had taken the Forgotten Sons off television due to Jaxson Ryker’s political comments and backlash over WWE and online backlash.

Dave Meltzer confirmed the report, adding that Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura replaced The Forgotten Sons in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship rivalry against New Day.

Meltzer added that people in WWE thought having the character of The Forgotten Sons on television would not be the right thing during these turbulent times.

The three-man team of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker have not been used on television due to the Ryker controversy.

Ryker’s comments weren’t welcome even in the locker room, as the behind-the-scenes talents were furious with the Superstar. Blake and Cutler also posted tweets in which they deviated from Ryker’s stance on Donald Trump and the Black Lives Matter movement.

WWE News: Reason the company is upset with Street Profits

Street Profits reportedly attracted a considerable amount of discontent for a moment where they went off the script in the most recent episode of RAW.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were shown interacting with the crowd and shaking hands in the latest episode of RAW, which was a blatant violation of social distancing patterns.

Many fans highlighted the moment on social media, and Tom Colohue revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the people behind the scenes were also upset with the RAW champions.

Tom explained that Dominik was running through the crowd, but that what the RAW tag team champions did was an impulsive decision and was not well received behind the scenes.

WWE News: Date for Edge’s possible return

Edge suffered a triceps injury, tearing the muscle during his Backlash fight against Randy Orton, and the Category R Superstar also recently underwent surgery.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge is expected to be out of action for six to eight months. Edge might also be susceptible to tearing his muscles again, according to Meltzer, which is a common trend with torn triceps injuries.

Meltzer speculated that, ideally, Edge should fight again, as he signed a $ 3 million a year WWE contract and it would be difficult for the 11-time World Champion to withdraw from the deal.

It is speculated that Edge will return and complete his deal. However, we may not see him again in the ring this year.

Several superstars want to work on NXT

WWE’s efforts to make NXT look like a brand that’s on par with RAW and SmackDown have led the company to send a handful of main cast stars from both RAW and SmackDown to the yellow mark.

Tom Colohue revealed that there are many RAW and SmackDown talents who want to work on NXT. A restricted list of top talent on the roster that could be submitted to NXT in October 2019 was first reported.

In the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom delved into the issue of RAW and SmackDown stars who are likely going to NXT.

The names of Asuka, Cesaro, New Day, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Naomi were mentioned as talents who have expressed a desire to work with NXT superstars. The decision to put the women’s tag team championship on Banks and Bayley and the general direction of their reign have also been made to accommodate their presence on NXT.

With this we come to the end of the WWE News summary, which undoubtedly came loaded with a lot of information. Ponrto we will bring more details that will undoubtedly leave them pending.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month.

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source on Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Fight and WWE News.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.