Fighter loses a finger during an MMA fight

Khetag Pliev, a former Olympic fighter turned professional MMA fighter, lost a finger during a Cage Fury Fighting Championships match Thursday night at the Philadelphia Arena.

Pliev, a four-time national wrestling champion known as ‘The Terminator’ who represented Canada at the 2012 London Olympics, suffered the gruesome injury during the first or second round of a middleweight fight with Devin Goodale.

Goodale was declared the winner by second round TKO after referee David Osaghae discovered between rounds that Pliev’s left ring finger was no longer attached to his hand.

Later, ESPN confirmed that Pliev’s finger was recovered and reinserted by surgeons at a nearby hospital. CFFC President Rob Haydak confirmed that the detached finger had remained in Pliev’s glove.

The 37-year-old Pliev, who ranked 10th in the 96kg category at the London Games, fell to 5-2 in mixed martial arts after Thursday’s fight.

NextBRAVE CF 50: Ali Bagautinov defeats Dustin Ortiz and advances to fight Shorty Torres in the semi-final of the flyweight tournament