Although there are many exceptions about the sport that many of us are passionate about (including myself), those of us who have been seeing the business for a long time, and have minimal knowledge, understand that it is a sport that requires great training and is high risk. In WWE we have seen on multiple occasions, how it is that fighters in a few seconds, are injured for life.

Undoubtedly, the risk and work that many of them run when climbing the ring must not be demerited. As is well known, although many fighters seem invincible and even superhero, they are human and tend to err when we least expect it.

Perhaps the video that we are going to present to you, is not the most serious thing that has been seen in a ring, but it certainly shows us the risks of the sport that are run in a few seconds of movement execution.

Cedric Alexander is knocked out at WWE Main Event

During the most recent broadcast of the WWE Main Event program, former cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander faced off against fellow former cruiserweight champion Murphy, who teamed with Austin Theory, and for his part Alexander had Ricochet on his corner. .

At one point in the fight Cedric did not notice that Murphy was coming straight at him, so he received a direct hit to the head, with the knee of the Disciple of the Messiah on Monday night. Here the video in question:

FINISH HIM !! pic.twitter.com/zjCUQh887x – “The Disciple” Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) June 26, 2020

Curiously, Alexander later used the moment, to hint at Vince McMahon on social media. Apparently everything was in a scare and Alexander is in good condition, unless he has some problem with the recent positive cases of Covid-19.

