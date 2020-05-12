Four fighter jets with the California Air National Guard will fly over California on Wednesday in honor of health workers, first responders and other essential workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

Fresno-based guard’s 144th Fighter Wing Eagle F-15C aircraft will take off at 10 a.m. Pilots will fly over medical facilities in the San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, the Bay Area, Southern California, and parts of the Central Valley before returning to Fresno.

Flights include low passes in some locations, including the Capitol building, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, and the California Highway Patrol Academy.

Residents can watch from their homes. These are aircraft overflight schedules, which may be subject to change.

10 am.: Fresno takeoff 10:05 am.: Reedley / Selma10: 11 am.: Madera10: 16 am.: Merced10: 31 am.: Sacramento10: 43: Richmond / Oakland10: 56 am.: San José11: 02 am .: Monterey11: 45 am.: Los Angeles 11:56 am.: Return to Fresno 12:21 am.: Fresno / Clovis

Places where planes will fly

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Fresno Police Department Community Regional Medical Center VA Central California Health Care System Fresno City Fire Station 5 5 Fresno City Fire Station 11 Fresno City Fire StationKaiser PermanenteKaiser Permanente Fresno Medical CenterCommunity Medical Providers Medical GroupValley Children’s HospitalClovis Community Medical CenterAdventist Medical Center – ReedleyAdventist Medical Center – ReedleyAdventist Medical Center – ReedleyMadera Community HospitalU.C. Merced Medical FacilityMercy Medical Center MercedCalifornia Governor’s Office of Emergency ServicesKaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical CenterCalifornia Highway Patrol AcademyKaiser Permanente Richmond Medical CenterKaiser Permanente Oakland Medical CenterSanta Clara Valley Medical CenterKaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical CenterO’Connor HospitalRegional Medical Center of San JoseDominica Hospital HospitalCommunity Hospital of Monterey PeninsulaCommunity Hospital of Monterey PeninsulaBeverly Community HospitalWhittier Hospital Medical CenterLa Palma Intercommunity HospitalKindred Hospital ParamountMemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long BeachSt. Mary Medical Center Long Beach Torrance Memorial Medical Center Redondo Beach Fire Department Station 1 Los Angeles Fire Department Memorial Hospital of Gardena Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – Station Century Station Community Hospital of Huntington Park Community Hospital of Huntington Park

